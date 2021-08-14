County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Friday:
• Rhonda McDaniel, 16000 block American Way, Athens, fourth-degree theft
• Rayshard Williams, 700 block Plummer Road, Huntsville, driving while license suspended and speeding
• Jessica Braden, 22000 block New Garden Road, Elkmont, public intoxication
• Matias Cain, 2100 block South Hine Street, Athens, driving while license suspended
• Yuri Griffin, 15000 block McCormick Lane, Athens, second-degree promoting prison contraband
• Bobby Nave, 17000 block Huntsville-Brown's Ferry Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence
• Vincent Scales, 18000 block Jefferson Street, Athens, possession of a controlled substance
• Jeremi Smith, 24000 block Cabbage Ridge Road, Elkmont, possession of a controlled substance and first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
• Claire Springer, 2300 block Pepper Road, Athens, third-degree possession of a forged instrument, possession of a controlled substance, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia and giving false identification to law enforcement
• Sean Sutton, 1200 block West 19th Plaza, Gary Lakes, Indiana, second-degree assault
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Friday:
• MADISON — WABA enclosed trailer valued at $15,000 stolen between April 30 and Aug. 11, 25000 block Alabama 20
• ATHENS — Vacuum cleaner valued at $100 and vacuum cleaner valued at $50 stolen Aug. 12, 17000 block Elk Estates Road
City arrests
Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Friday:
• Shawn David Richardson, 34, driving while license revoked
• Cristian Armando Rios, 23, third-degree possession of a forged instrument
• Rhonda Marie McDaniel, 54, fourth-degree theft of property
• Christy Gail Harris, 51, fourth-degree theft of property
City thefts
Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Friday:
• ATHENS — Miscellaneous items valued at $157.78 and miscellaneous items valued at $135.12 stolen Aug. 10, 1000 block U.S. 72 East
• ATHENS — Husqvarna self-propelled push mower valued at $325 reported stolen Aug. 12, 900 block Strain Road East
