County arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Friday:

• Rhonda McDaniel, 16000 block American Way, Athens, fourth-degree theft

• Rayshard Williams, 700 block Plummer Road, Huntsville, driving while license suspended and speeding

• Jessica Braden, 22000 block New Garden Road, Elkmont, public intoxication

• Matias Cain, 2100 block South Hine Street, Athens, driving while license suspended

• Yuri Griffin, 15000 block McCormick Lane, Athens, second-degree promoting prison contraband

• Bobby Nave, 17000 block Huntsville-Brown's Ferry Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence

• Vincent Scales, 18000 block Jefferson Street, Athens, possession of a controlled substance

• Jeremi Smith, 24000 block Cabbage Ridge Road, Elkmont, possession of a controlled substance and first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia

• Claire Springer, 2300 block Pepper Road, Athens, third-degree possession of a forged instrument, possession of a controlled substance, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia and giving false identification to law enforcement

• Sean Sutton, 1200 block West 19th Plaza, Gary Lakes, Indiana, second-degree assault

County thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Friday:

• MADISON — WABA enclosed trailer valued at $15,000 stolen between April 30 and Aug. 11, 25000 block Alabama 20

• ATHENS — Vacuum cleaner valued at $100 and vacuum cleaner valued at $50 stolen Aug. 12, 17000 block Elk Estates Road

City arrests

Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Friday:

• Shawn David Richardson, 34, driving while license revoked

• Cristian Armando Rios, 23, third-degree possession of a forged instrument

• Rhonda Marie McDaniel, 54, fourth-degree theft of property

• Christy Gail Harris, 51, fourth-degree theft of property

City thefts

Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Friday:

• ATHENS — Miscellaneous items valued at $157.78 and miscellaneous items valued at $135.12 stolen Aug. 10, 1000 block U.S. 72 East

• ATHENS — Husqvarna self-propelled push mower valued at $325 reported stolen Aug. 12, 900 block Strain Road East

