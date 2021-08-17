County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no new arrests Monday.
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Monday:
• ELKMONT — Silver 1999 Dodge Ram valued at $12,500 and red 1987 Better Built utility trailer valued at $5,000 stolen between Aug. 9 and Aug. 12, 17000 block Happy Hollow Road
• ATHENS — Black 2021 Lonewolf Homesteader utility trailer valued at $5,967 stolen Aug. 13, 18000 block Alabama 99
• ATHENS — Black 2004 PTTR utility trailer valued at $2,600 stolen between Aug. 12 and Aug. 14, 19000 block Alabama 99
• ATHENS — Taurus 9 mm pistol valued at $700 stolen Aug. 15, 15000 block Evans Road
• ATHENS — Maroon 2007 Toyota Sequoia valued at $15,000 stolen Aug. 14, 15000 block Evans Road
City arrests
Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Monday:
• Timothy David Hall, 38, harassing communications
• Jackie Gene Berry, 76, harassment
• Anthony Shawn McCarley, 46, fourth-degree theft of property
• Jill Darlene Griffith, 56, harassment
• Derrick Louis East, 37, first-degree theft of property, disorderly conduct and attempting to elude
• David Christopher Bolton, 39, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia
• Rey Lagunas Quintana Jr., 21, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia
• Alexsis Shea Godsey, 29, DUI (alcohol)
• Erik Dewayne Clark, 41, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
• Willie Benard Johnson, 41, possession of a controlled substance
• Dallas Stanley Sharp, 36, third-degree domestic violence (harassment) and disorderly conduct
• Atlee Dell Hanks, 23, DUI (alcohol)
• Markus A. McCullough, 47, third-degree domestic violence (third-degree criminal mischief)
• Sophie Kamira Crumby, 20, first-degree receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled substance, first-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI (controlled substance) and attempting to elude
• Tyrek A. Bellman, 20, first-degree receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled substance, first-degree possession of marijuana. Possession of drug paraphernalia
• David Escobedo Lopez, 32, public intoxication and third-degree criminal mischief
• Carl Vernon Clinard, 43, driving while license revoked and operating a vehicle without insurance
• Daniel Lee Lawler, 32, DUI (controlled substance)
• Ambria McKenna Reynolds, 33, disorderly conduct and public intoxication
• Kyle Shumar Walters, 24, DUI (alcohol)
City thefts
Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Monday:
• ATHENS — Dodge Challenger SXT valued at $12,000 reported stolen Aug. 13
• ATHENS — Stoeger M3000 shotgun valued at $700 reported stolen Aug. 13, 12000 block Nani Drive, Athens
• ATHENS — Yeti cooler valued at $200 reported stolen Aug. 13, 1300 block U.S. 72 East
• ATHENS — Smith & Wesson SVE 9 pistol valued at $449 reported stolen Aug. 13, 2100 block Hine Street South
• ATHENS — Paycheck, mail and Social Security card of unknown value and rock collection valued at $200 reported stolen Aug. 13, 1200 block Audubon Lane
• ATHENS — Miscellaneous items valued at $213.88 reported stolen Aug. 14, 1000 block U.S. 31 South
• ATHENS — Damage to wall of apartment valued at $50 reported Aug. 14, 20000 block Juniper Private Circle
