County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no new arrests Monday.
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Monday:
• ATHENS — U.S. currency valued at $734 stolen between July 19 and July 29, 18000 block Alabama 99
• TANNER — Seven car batteries valued at $1,260, two keys with chips valued at $600, Jeep parts valued at $650 and catalytic converter valued at $300 stolen between July 22 and July 30
• MADISON — gray pit bull dog valued at $100 stolen July 31, 28000 block Scrimsher Road
• ATHENS — Two gas cans valued at $20 stolen between July 21 and July 31, 16000 block Zehner Road
• ATHENS — Two Whirlpool air conditioners valued at $800, ice machine valued $50, Sanyo TV valued at $1,900 and two deer cameras valued at $1,400 stolen Aug. 1, 21000 block Piney Chapel Road
City arrests
Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Monday:
• Matia La'Nell Laws, 18, harassment
• Lauren Nicole Gatlin, 33, third-degree criminal trespass
• Lesley Todd Neely, 45, third-degree possession of a forged instrument
• Jayson Clinton Roberts, 51, possession of a controlled substance
• Yulonda Nicole Turner, 38, breaking and entering a vehicle
• Kali Paige Burton, 28, driving while license suspended and possession of a controlled substance
• Brandon Lee Brown, 26, DUI (alcohol)
• Kenneth Melvin Doss Jr., 29, DUI (alcohol) and possession of a controlled substance
• Amanda Lashay Johnson, 33, DUI (alcohol)
• Johnathon Marcellus Cain, 25, possession of a controlled substance
• Allie M. Whitaker, 22, possession of a controlled substance
• Joseph Torres, 29, DUI (alcohol)
City thefts
Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Monday:
• ATHENS — Five pairs Air Jordan 1's valued at $1,900, ALDO shoes valued at $100, five pairs of Nike Air Force One's valued at $610, Jordan Air Force One's valued at $550, Adidas shoes valued at $220 and 95 Nike Air Max shoes valued at $220 stolen July 30, 100 block Summit Lakes Drive
• ATHENS — Two Perelli Cavalryuhp parts valued at $296.93 stolen July 30, 900 block U.S. 72 East
• ATHENS — Alabama license plate valued at $206 stolen July 31, 100 block South Marion Street
• ATHENS — iPhone 10XR 64 GB valued at $700 stolen July 31, 700 block Clinton Street
• ATHENS — Wallet valued at $20, U.S. currency valued at $200, debit card and driver's license of unknown value stolen Aug. 1
• ATHENS — Merchandise valued at $200 and store basket with sensor valued at $100 stolen Aug. 1, 600 block U.S. 72 West
• ATHENS — License plate valued at $50 stolen Aug. 1, 100 block Scotland Drive
