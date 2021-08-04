County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• Renee Eckstein, 20000 block Carey Road, Athens, driving while license suspended and operating a vehicle without insurance
• Justin Mealer, 27000 block Emma Drew Drive, Elkmont, two counts possession of a controlled substance
• Lesley Neely, 45, 12000 block Sommers Road, Athens, third-degree possession of a forged instrument
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday:
• ATHENS — 12-foot red utility trailer valued at $1,400 stolen Aug. 1, 14000 block U.S. 72
• ATHENS — Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 9 mm pistol valued at $400 and Samsung Galaxy tablet valued at $120 stolen Aug. 2, 25000 block Sequoia Street
City arrests
Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• Sereniti Danielle Lunsford, 27, fourth-degree theft of property
• Chandler Rese Baker, 21, second-degree possession of marijuana and DUI (controlled substance)
• James Goodman Echols, 28, possession of a controlled substance
City thefts
Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday:
• ATHENS — Black leather wallet valued at $20 and Family Security debit card, Mexican ID and Social Security card of unknown value stolen Aug. 2, 600 block South Jefferson Street
• ATHENS — Ruger LCR .38 special valued at $500 stolen Aug. 2, 300 block Hine Street South
