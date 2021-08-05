County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday:
• Chandler Baker, 100 block Shelly Lane, Huntsville, second-degree possession of marijuana and DUI (controlled substance)
• Kali Burton, 400 block Elkton Street, Athens, chemical endangerment of a child
• Rebekah Cooper, 9000 block Blue Springs Circle, Athens, driving while license suspended, operating a vehicle with expired tag and operating a vehicle without insurance
• James Echols, 800 block Horton Street, Athens, possession of a controlled substance
• Joseph Harris, 100 Magnolia Street, Athens, public intoxication
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday:
• ATHENS — Cub Cadet lawnmower valued at $428 stolen July 31, 17000 block Newby Chapel Road
• ATHENS — Silver 2008 Chrysler PT Cruiser valued at $2,500 stolen between Aug. 3 and Aug. 4, 16000 block Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road
City arrests
Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Wednesday:
• Shyanne Dawn Hunter, 19, menacing
• Chandler Rese Baker, 21, second-degree possession of marijuana and DUI (controlled substance)
• James Goodman Echols, 28, possession of a controlled substance
• Joseph Lucas Harris, 23, public intoxication
City thefts
Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Wednesday:
• ATHENS — LG cellphone valued at $100 stolen Aug. 4, 700 block Clinton Street South
• ATHENS — Miscellaneous clothes and trinkets valued at $200 stolen Aug. 4, 200 block North Jefferson Street
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.