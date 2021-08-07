County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no new arrests Friday.
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Friday:
• ATHENS — Catalytic converter valued at $825, Auto Zone battery valued at $150, spare tire valued at $75 and Best Buy gift card valued at $50 stolen between Aug. 4 and Aug. 5, 18000 block Hall Road
• ELKMONT — Truck parts valued at $3,500, air tank valued at $30, fishing net valued at $40 and tools valued at $40 stolen between Aug. 2 and Aug. 3, 17000 block Happy Hollow Road
• ATHENS — HiPoint 9 mm pistol valued at $100, Playstation 4 gaming console valued at $545 and Astro headset holder valued at $100 stolen Aug. 4, 17000 block Matthew Way
City arrests
Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Friday:
• Ambroja Itavia Jones, 20, harassment
• James Houston Melton Jr., 37, third-degree burglary
• Kelly Ann Finney, 34, DUI (controlled substance)
City thefts
Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Friday:
• ATHENS — Damage to three street light globes valued at $150 reported Aug. 4, 300 block East Market Street
• ATHENS — LG cellphone valued at $100 reported stolen Aug. 4, 700 block Clinton Street South
• ATHENS — Miscellaneous clothes and trinkets valued at $200 reported stolen Aug. 4, 200 block North Jefferson Street
• ATHENS — Apple iPhone valued at $400 reported stolen Aug. 4, 200 block French Farms Boulevard
• ATHENS — Beer valued at $1.08 reported stolen Aug. 4, 1000 block U.S. 72 West
• ATHENS — Huffy bicycle valued at $80 and Regent R200S .45 pistol valued at $150 reported stolen Aug. 4, 600 block U.S. 31 South
• ATHENS — Miscellaneous items valued at $145.64 reported stolen Aug. 4, 1000 block U.S. 72 East
• ATHENS — Two catalytic converters valued at $1,000 reported stolen Aug. 5, 700 block Hobbs Street East
