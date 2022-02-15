County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Saturday and Sunday.
• Johnny Allred, 14000 block Chris Way, Athens, third-degree domestic violence- assault 3- simple
• Ashley Boles, 100 block Flint River Drive, New Market, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree possession of marijuana
• Adam Chambers, 21000 block Old Elkmont Road, third-degree burglary- non-residence- no force
• Shane Flanagan, 300 block County Road 1194, Cullman, chemical endangerment of a child- child abuse
• Ronnie Green II, 16000 block Carter Circle, Athens, possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, obstruction of governmental operations
• Bralyn Parham, 100 block Sanderfer Road, Athens, two counts first-degree receiving stolen property- buying/receiving, two counts second-degree receiving stolen property- buying/receiving
• Maria Chavez, 22000 block Piney Chapel Road, Athens, warrant with LCSO case, harassing communications
• Jaylin Dawson, 4000 block Pryor Road, Madison ,second-degree possession of marijuana
• Jaime Hernandez, 22000 block Mooresville Road, Athens, driving under the influence (alcohol)
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Monday.
• Athens- KBH seed tender valued at $10,000, Jan. 1- Dec. 31 2021, 18000 block Cox Road
• Athens- air conditioner valued at $140, Apr. 4- July 1, 2021, 16000 block Brooks Drive
• Athens- Lincoln welding helmet valued at $100, Feb. 12, 14000 block Blackburn Road
• Athens- 2015 black Ford Escape valued at $15,000, Feb. 11-12, 5000 block Henry Drive
• Athens- Milwaukee pack out, Milwaukee socket set, Dewalt jigsaw, Milwaukee saw, pellet rifle, two Stihl weed eaters valued at $1550, Feb. 12, 13000 block Blackburn Road
• Athens- angle grinder, Craftsman chainsaw, Predator generator, storage box, radial saw valued at $1150, Feb. 12, 14000 block Quinn Road
• Athens, US currency valued at $200, Feb. 12-13, 16000 block of Menefee Road
• Lester- black radio and four pocket knives valued at $205, Feb. 13, 28000 block Holly lane
• Athens- table and chairs valued at $300, Jan. 13- Feb. 13, 20000 block Piney Chapel Road
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Monday.
• Francine Willis, 71, failure to appear- menacing
• Jonathan Dale Ince, 44, fourth-degree theft of property
• Randy Joe Ayers, 54, first-degree theft of property
• Jaymen Lorenz Draper, 19, failure to appear- third-degree domestic violence (harassment), violation of domestic violence protection order
• Gregory Van Kirby, 56, failure to appear: no drivers license, open container and driving under the influence of alcohol
• Adam Troy Chambers, 35, third-degree burglary
• Michael Horton, 32, third-degree domestic violence
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Monday.
• Athens- clipper combo set valued at $90, 200 block French Farms Blvd.
• Athens- two inch hair curler and a hair straightener valued at $155.98, 200 block French Farms Blvd.
• Athens- vehicle parts and accessories valued at $100, 1100 block US Hwy 72
• Athens- consumable goods valued at $52.57, 1000 block US Hwy 72
• Athens- digital camera, safe, .270 caliber with Osprey Global scope, drills and impacts, climber safety belt and a crossbow valued at $2050, Brooklawn Street
• Athens- baseball and basketball cards, coins and wheat pennies, Dale Earnhardt, signed hockey puck and baseball and four pellet guns valued at $4400, Sanders Street
• Athens- Apple TV adapter and wallet valued at $220, 700 block 5th Avenue
