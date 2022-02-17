County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday.
• Eliza Bass, 28000 block Jennings Chapel Road, Toney, second-degree burglary- non-residence- no force, possession of a controled substance
• Toney Brown, 26000 block Pettusville Road, Elkmont, violation of domestic violence protection
• Steven Kelley, 17000 block Red Hill Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence- harassment
• Monica Montelongo, 1000 block Pennylane, Decatur, alias warrant
• Claire Springer, 27000 block Copeland Road, Athens, possession of a controlled substance
• Desmond Stallworth-Lofton, 100 block Hickory Trace Drive, Harvest, attempt to elude by any means, possession of controlled substance, fourth-degree of lost property- less than $500, resisting arrest
• Justin Tatum, 14000 block Bell Road, Athens, possession of controlled substance
• Thomas Williams, 13000 block Nancy Lou Loop, Athens, fourth-degree theft of services- less than $500
• Mikia Wood, 2000 block Aretha Street, Athens, driving under the influence (alcohol)
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Wednesday.
• Athens- 1965 blue Pontiac Lemans of unknown value, May 1, 2021- Feb. 14, 2022, Holt Road
• Madison- 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee valued at $16,000, Feb. 9-10, 12000 block Burgreen Road
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Wednesday.
• Vinson Edward Caldwell, 58, failure to appear- five counts criminal littering, failure to appear- menacing
• Donny Clay Goode, 64, fourth-degree theft of property
• Catherine Paige Smith, 24, failure to appear- switched tag
• Mikia J. Wood, 43, driving under the influence of alcohol
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no thefts Wednesday.
