County Arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday.

• Eliza Bass, 28000 block Jennings Chapel Road, Toney, second-degree burglary- non-residence- no force, possession of a controled substance

• Toney Brown, 26000 block Pettusville Road, Elkmont, violation of domestic violence protection

• Steven Kelley, 17000 block Red Hill Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence- harassment

• Monica Montelongo, 1000 block Pennylane, Decatur, alias warrant

• Claire Springer, 27000 block Copeland Road, Athens, possession of a controlled substance

• Desmond Stallworth-Lofton, 100 block Hickory Trace Drive, Harvest, attempt to elude by any means, possession of controlled substance, fourth-degree of lost property- less than $500, resisting arrest

• Justin Tatum, 14000 block Bell Road, Athens, possession of controlled substance

• Thomas Williams, 13000 block Nancy Lou Loop, Athens, fourth-degree theft of services- less than $500

• Mikia Wood, 2000 block Aretha Street, Athens, driving under the influence (alcohol)

County Thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Wednesday.

• Athens- 1965 blue Pontiac Lemans of unknown value, May 1, 2021- Feb. 14, 2022, Holt Road

• Madison- 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee valued at $16,000, Feb. 9-10, 12000 block Burgreen Road

 City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Wednesday.

• Vinson Edward Caldwell, 58, failure to appear- five counts criminal littering, failure to appear- menacing

• Donny Clay Goode, 64, fourth-degree theft of property

• Catherine Paige Smith, 24, failure to appear- switched tag

• Mikia J. Wood, 43, driving under the influence of alcohol

 City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported no thefts Wednesday.

