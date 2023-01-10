County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Saturday-Monday.
• Joshua Allen, 1000 block Pryor Street, Athens, possession of controlled substance
• James Clemons, 18000 block Baker Hill Road, Athens, attempt to commit crime
• Gary Clinard, 19000 block Clem Acres, Athens, possession fo controlled susbtance
• Quann Coleman, 3400 block Deerfield Road, Huntsville, speeding, attempt to elude by any means
• Yuri Griffin, 15000 block McCormick Lane, Athens, possession of a pistol by a violent felon
• Gregory Kelley, 300 block Malone Street, Athens, fraudulent use credit/debit card, possession of a controlled substance
• Earl King, 15000 block Ft. Hampton Road, Elkmont, disorderly conduct- disturbing peace/affray
• Jeremy McKinney, 2400 block Porter Road, Scottsboro, first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more
• Terry Abel Jr., 16000 block Treemont Drive, Athens, driving under the influence alcohol, attempt to elude by motor vehicle
• Morgan Freeman, 20000 block Juniper Pvt. Circle, Athens, fraudulent use credit/debit card
• Jamar Martindale, 18000 block Cave Branch Road, Elkmont, possession of controlled substance
• Robin Mayfield, 25000 block Sand Springs Road, Athens, driving under the influence alcohol
• Michael Smith, 23000 block Slate Road, Athens, speeding- no workers- construction zone
• Kaleb Barnhill, 14000 block Grover Drive, Athens, first-degree theft- miscellaneous, $2,500 or more
• Jennifer Thompson, 3200 block Ripley Road, Nauvoo, Ala., third-degree burglary- residence- force
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported no thefts Saturday-Monday.
• Athens- 2013 burgundy Chevy Malibu, Jan. 7-8, $12,000, 23000 block Wooley Springs Road
• Athens- John Deere 445 green riding lawnmower, three boxes of tile, John Deere green riding lawnmower, white under pinning, 20ft. ladder, Jan. 1-8, $19,100, 19000 block Townsend Ford. Rd.
• Athens- 2011 gray Ford Focus, Jan. 8, 20000 block Cox Road
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Saturday-Monday.
• Monica Leshae Baker, 40, third-degree domestic violence- harassment
• Kenneth Eugene Vinyard, 52, probation revocation- driving under the influence, drivers license suspended, running stop sign, open container
• Danny Joe McCown, 65, third-degree criminal trespass
• Gregory Lance Kelley, 38, unlawful possession of a controlled substance
• Manuel Tziquin, 21, driving under the influence
• Jordan Michael Hudson, 31, third-degree domestic violence, criminal mischief
• Skylar Gage Pace, 18, third-degree burglary
• Andrea Rebekah Herndon, 22, theft of property
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no thefts Saturday-Monday.
• Athens- miscellaneous goods, $99.02, 1000 block US Hwy 72
• Athens- handbags, cell phone, headphones, $2,900, 1000 block US Hwy 72
• Athens- merchandise, $195.84, 1000 block US Hwy 72
• Athens- case of beer, $77.97, 17000 block US Hwy 72
