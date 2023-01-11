County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Tuesday.
• Randall Chambers, 17000 block Nuclear Plant Road, Athens, first-degree assault- aggravated assault- non-family
• Anjelikia Conley, 10000 block Paradise Shores, Athens, third-degree assault- aggravated assault- family
• Monroe Edmonds, 20000 block Cairo Hollow Road, Athens, negotiating worthless negotiable instrument
• Troy Hughes, 1400 block Hughes Road, Madison, harassment, harassment/intimidation
• Natasha Jackson, 6000 block Elkton Pike, Prospect, Tn., third-degree domestic violence- harassment
• Edward Limback, 500 block Shields Road, Huntsville, non-support- child
• Marvin Parrish Jr., 900 block Lee Street, Metter, Ga., first-degree criminal possession of forged instrument
• Michael Sisco, 9100 Segers Road, Madison, destruction of property by prisoner
• Daniel Wesley, 600 block 15th Place, Decatur, five counts attempt to commit crime, four counts reckless endangerment, possession of a pistol by a violent felon
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Tuesday.
• Athens- car battery, bag of clothes, Michael Kors wallet, Mexican Id, Family Security debit card, US coins, air balloon pump, pink Crocs, checkered Vans, hair straightener, Dec. 26-27, $582, 16000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road
• Athens- car tag, Dec. 26- Jan. 9, $60, 27000 block Piney Chapel Road
• Athens- Gentonic 4000 generator, Craftsman socket set, Dewalt cordless drill, Jan. 8-9, $1,220, 22000 block Harold Street
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported no arrests Tuesday.
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday.
• Athens- tools, $1,170, 17000 block Obsidian Circle
