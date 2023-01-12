Arrest Reports
County Arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Wednesday.

• Jordan Gordon, 100 block Thomas Street, Athens, destruction of property by prisoner

• Martha Hughes-Kelley, 900 block Houston Street N, Athens, third-degree theft- theft shoplifting $500 to $1,499

• Tanya Jacobs, 100 block Ash Street, Athens, five counts fourth-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- less than $500, converted statute

• Billy Morris Jr., 23000 block Upper Ft. Hampton Road, Elkmont, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance

• Felix Rivas, 13000 block Marks Drive, Athens, third-degree domestic violence- harassment

• William Scruggs, 19000 block Huntsville Brownsferry Road, Tanner, steal/destroy/demolish any crops

County Thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Wednesday.

• Madison- silver Kitchenaid KV25GOX food mixer, Jan. 9-10, $450, 12000 block Southern Charm Blvd.

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Wednesday.

• Dezerae Lynn Schall, 26, fourth-degree theft

• Bruce Lee Gordon Jr., 43, third-degree domestic violence- harassment

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported no thefts Wednesday.

