County Arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday.

• Nathan Adams, 29000 block Easter Ferry Road, Lester, possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree possession of marijuana, illegal possession of prescription drugs

• Brandon Bailey, 19000 block Airfield Street, Athens, possession of controlled substance, distribution of a controlled substance, conspiracy to commit murder/other crime

• Christopher Qualls, 4000 block Capshaw Road, Madison, third-degree theft- $500 to $1,499, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, third-degree burglary- non-residence- force

• Duane Merrell, 11000 block Mack Road, Athens, fourth-degree theft- shoplifting- less than $500

• Kenneth Stewart, 13000 block Blackburn Road, Athens, second-degree assault

• Brandy Strong, 18000 block Odra Court, Gulf Shores, Ala., four counts bribery of public servants

County Thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.

• Toney- 2003 green Kymco 270, Sept. 1- Jan. 11, $3,000, 28000 block McKee Road

• Athens- ice cream cone, three bags of chips, can of Pringles, bubble gum, two beef sticks, Big Mama pickled sausage, Monster drink, Red Bull, a dozen eggs, Jan. 9, $30.74, 16000 block Ezell Road

• Athens- two bananas, Mountain Dew, two Armour lunch snacks, Jan. 12, $6.37, 16000 block Ezell Road

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday.

• Dezerae Lynn Schall, 26, fourth-degree theft of property

• Eunhee Jo, 40, third-degree domestic violence

• Amy Kathryn Balance, 35, failure to appear- driving under the influence, drivers license suspended, open container violation

• Larri Jonealus Brown, 24, first-degree receiving stolen property

• Angela Mae Haggenmaker, 48, second-degree assault

• Joseph Andrew Herman, 23, driving under the influence

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported no thefts Thursday and Friday.

