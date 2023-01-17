County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Saturday-Monday.
• Jimmy Johnson, 11000 block Nancy Lane, Athens, driving while license suspended/revoked, operating vehicle without insurance, operating vehicle with expired tag
• Gregory Rhett, 13000 block L and M Acres Drive, Athens, possession of controlled substance
• David Young, 20000 block Green Meadow Drive, Athens, reckless driving, driving under the influence (alcohol), three counts converted statute
• Garnell McCurley, Athens, public intoxication
• Ricky Smith, 16000 block Witty Mill Road, Elkmont, two counts chemical endangerment
• Angela Swanner, 16000 block Witty Mill Road, Elkmont, two counts chemical endangerment
• Bobbie Willard, 28000 block Old Scrouge Road, Elkmont, possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of dru paraphernalia
• Joseph Barnes, 24000 block Barnes Road, Ardmore, third-degree domestic violence- harassment
• Darold Dempsey, 100 block Live Oak Lane, Frankfort Ky., third-degree domestic violence- harassment
• Kenneth Lewis, 13000 block US Hwy 31, Athens, public intoxication
• Kristine Simpson, 13000 block Trumpet Drive, Madison, third-degree domestic violence- harassment
• Miranda Watkins, 26000 block Clem Road, Elkmont, third-degree domestic violence- harassment
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported no thefts Saturday-Monday.
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported no arrests Saturday-Monday.
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no thefts Saturday-Monday.
