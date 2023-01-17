County Arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Saturday-Monday.

• Jimmy Johnson, 11000 block Nancy Lane, Athens, driving while license suspended/revoked, operating vehicle without insurance, operating vehicle with expired tag

• Gregory Rhett, 13000 block L and M Acres Drive, Athens, possession of controlled substance

• David Young, 20000 block Green Meadow Drive, Athens, reckless driving, driving under the influence (alcohol), three counts converted statute

• Garnell McCurley, Athens, public intoxication

• Ricky Smith, 16000 block Witty Mill Road, Elkmont, two counts chemical endangerment

• Angela Swanner, 16000 block Witty Mill Road, Elkmont, two counts chemical endangerment

• Bobbie Willard, 28000 block Old Scrouge Road, Elkmont, possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of dru paraphernalia

• Joseph Barnes, 24000 block Barnes Road, Ardmore, third-degree domestic violence- harassment

• Darold Dempsey, 100 block Live Oak Lane, Frankfort Ky., third-degree domestic violence- harassment

• Kenneth Lewis, 13000 block US Hwy 31, Athens, public intoxication

• Kristine Simpson, 13000 block Trumpet Drive, Madison, third-degree domestic violence- harassment

• Miranda Watkins, 26000 block Clem Road, Elkmont, third-degree domestic violence- harassment

County Thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported no thefts Saturday-Monday.

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported no arrests Saturday-Monday.

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported no thefts Saturday-Monday.

