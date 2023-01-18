County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported no arrests Tuesday.
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Tuesday.
• Athens- 2019 Fabrique TRA-REM 5x utility trailer, Jan. 12, $1,600, 20000 block Holt Road
• Athens- blanket, Jan. 14, $50, 19000 block Hwy 99
• Ardmore- 2006 red UTLO PTTR utility trailer, Jan. 13, $3,500, 27000 block Pinedale Road
• Athens- 1994 red Nissan truck, two propane tanks, battery, Jan. 13, $3,440, 14000 block Mooresville Road
• Athens- Bushnell binoculars, Jan. 4-15, $250, 24000 block Frank Gossett Road
• Athens- five Nerf water guns, two Haier air conditioners, pool cleaning net, cooler, compound bow, Eastpoint giant funnel pong game, Jan. 11, $430, 22000 block Piney Chapel Road
• Athens- Apple Iphone 14 Pro, Jan. 16, $1,100, 23000 block Slate Road
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday.
• Barry Kent Wisdom, 52, failure to appear- disorderly conduct
• Kristin Danielle Sain, 25, failure to appear- fourth-degree theft
• Javon Dishan Todd, 22, failure to appear- harassment
• Amy Kathryn Balance, 35, failure to appear- driving under the influence, drivers license suspended, open container violation
• Keith O’Bryant Harris, 35, third-degree theft of property
• Jonathan Wayne Scott, 37, failure to appear- change bills circulating
• Joseph Andrew Herman, 23, driving under the influence
• Willis O’Neal Grizzard, 38, third-degree domestic violence- harassment
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday.
• Athens- Pontiac G6 GT, $3,000, 100 block Sanderfer Road
• Athens- two canned cokes, tray of brownies, $11, 1100 block Winston Drive
• Athens- miscellaneous items, $75, 1000 block US Hwy 72
