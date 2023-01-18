Arrest Reports
County Arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported no arrests Tuesday.

County Thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Tuesday.

• Athens- 2019 Fabrique TRA-REM 5x utility trailer, Jan. 12, $1,600, 20000 block Holt Road

• Athens- blanket, Jan. 14, $50, 19000 block Hwy 99

• Ardmore- 2006 red UTLO PTTR utility trailer, Jan. 13, $3,500, 27000 block Pinedale Road

• Athens- 1994 red Nissan truck, two propane tanks, battery, Jan. 13, $3,440, 14000 block Mooresville Road

• Athens- Bushnell binoculars, Jan. 4-15, $250, 24000 block Frank Gossett Road

• Athens- five Nerf water guns, two Haier air conditioners, pool cleaning net, cooler, compound bow, Eastpoint giant funnel pong game, Jan. 11, $430, 22000 block Piney Chapel Road

• Athens- Apple Iphone 14 Pro, Jan. 16, $1,100, 23000 block Slate Road

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday.

• Barry Kent Wisdom, 52, failure to appear- disorderly conduct

• Kristin Danielle Sain, 25, failure to appear- fourth-degree theft

• Javon Dishan Todd, 22, failure to appear- harassment

• Amy Kathryn Balance, 35, failure to appear- driving under the influence, drivers license suspended, open container violation

• Keith O’Bryant Harris, 35, third-degree theft of property

• Jonathan Wayne Scott, 37, failure to appear- change bills circulating

• Joseph Andrew Herman, 23, driving under the influence

• Willis O’Neal Grizzard, 38, third-degree domestic violence- harassment

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday.

• Athens- Pontiac G6 GT, $3,000, 100 block Sanderfer Road

• Athens- two canned cokes, tray of brownies, $11, 1100 block Winston Drive

• Athens- miscellaneous items, $75, 1000 block US Hwy 72

