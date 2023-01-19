Arrest Reports
STOCK PHOTO

County Arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Wednesday.

• Desmond Crenshaw, 14000 block Bluebird Lane, Athens, third-degree domestic violence- assault 3- simple

• Angela Haggenmaker, 18000 block Menefee Road, Athens, third-degree assault- simple assault

• Curt Hall Jr., 14000 block Grubbs Road, Athens, first-degree theft-miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more, possession of burglars tools

• Raymond Holloway, Athens, first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more

County Thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Wednesday.

• Tanner- 2012 orange Scion GS SE, Sept. 15-16, 2022, $4,000, Sandy Road

• Elkmont- arrowheads, Jan. 17, $20, 27000 block New Bethel Road

• Athens- Mac toolbox, Champion compressor, generator, air tools, tools, Dec. 23- Jan. 16, $1,370, 22000 block Piney Chapel Road

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Wednesday.

• Athens- Kyle Christian Chandler, 33, failure to appear- second-degree criminal mischief

• Shaun Lee Whitehead, 44, failure to appear- driving under the influence, open container

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Wednesday.

• Athens- 36 ft. extension ladder, 24 ft. extension ladders, double sided step ladders, ladder jacks, work benches, 16 ft. walk board, 24 ft. walk board, $4,788, 400 block S. Jefferson Street

• Athens- Ford Taurus headlight, $45, 1400 block N Malone Street

• Athens- Chevrolet Silverado, Chevrolet Equinox, $40,000, 600 block Summit Lakes Drive

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you