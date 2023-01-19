County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Wednesday.
• Desmond Crenshaw, 14000 block Bluebird Lane, Athens, third-degree domestic violence- assault 3- simple
• Angela Haggenmaker, 18000 block Menefee Road, Athens, third-degree assault- simple assault
• Curt Hall Jr., 14000 block Grubbs Road, Athens, first-degree theft-miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more, possession of burglars tools
• Raymond Holloway, Athens, first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Wednesday.
• Tanner- 2012 orange Scion GS SE, Sept. 15-16, 2022, $4,000, Sandy Road
• Elkmont- arrowheads, Jan. 17, $20, 27000 block New Bethel Road
• Athens- Mac toolbox, Champion compressor, generator, air tools, tools, Dec. 23- Jan. 16, $1,370, 22000 block Piney Chapel Road
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Wednesday.
• Athens- Kyle Christian Chandler, 33, failure to appear- second-degree criminal mischief
• Shaun Lee Whitehead, 44, failure to appear- driving under the influence, open container
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Wednesday.
• Athens- 36 ft. extension ladder, 24 ft. extension ladders, double sided step ladders, ladder jacks, work benches, 16 ft. walk board, 24 ft. walk board, $4,788, 400 block S. Jefferson Street
• Athens- Ford Taurus headlight, $45, 1400 block N Malone Street
• Athens- Chevrolet Silverado, Chevrolet Equinox, $40,000, 600 block Summit Lakes Drive
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.