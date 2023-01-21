County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday.
• James Bush, 1500 block AL 36, Hartselle, third-degree domestic violence- harassing
• Ronald Flick Jr., 2600 block US Hwy 31 S, Athens, two counts SORNA violation
• Congress Sledge, 100 block Judy Drive, Athens, improper lane usage, open container- alcohol in vehicle, driving under the influence (other)
• Ethan Stutts, 12000 block Mayfield Road, Athens, possession of controlled substance
• Casey Tether, 700 block Naugher Road, Huntsville, public intoxication- appears in public place
• Fredrick Warner Jr., 1800 block Daily Terrace NW, Huntsville, two counts harassing communication
• Joshua Allen, 1000 block Pryor Street, Athens, driving while license suspended/revoked
• Laura Hamilton, 23000 block Fain Road, Elkmont, non-support- child, possession of controlled substance, improper lights
• Jimmy Johnson, 11000 block Nancy lane, Athens, two counts driving while license suspended/revoked, operating vehicle without insurance, switched tag, operating vehicle with expired tag
• Miranda Lewis, 9800 block US Hwy 31, Tanner, first-degree theft- auto theft
• Miranda Vanhoozer, 700 block Barnett Road, Rogersville, driving under the influence (controlled substance)
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.
• Athens- 2003 silver Dodge Ram 2500, May 1, 2022- Jan. 18, $2,000, 13000 block Carter Road
• Athens- car tag, Jan. 9-18, $61.55, 17000 block Harvell Road
• Elkmont- Blackstone grill, Jan. 18, $200, 24000 block Thach Road
• Madison- Hisense TV, Playstation 5, Apple Macbook, Canon camera, jewelry, boots, Jan. 18, $14,000, 13000 block Scott Lane
• Madison- US currency, Jan. 19, $700, 30000 block Hwy 72
• Tanner- 2018 silver Nissan Altima, Jan. 19-20, $18,000, 16000 block Lindsey Lane
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday.
• Justin Kyle Landers, 38, failure to appear- two counts drivers license suspended, speeding
• William John Charles Henderson, 39, giving false identification to law enforcement officer
• Hazel Roberta Balentine, 52, fourth-degree theft of property
• Pamela Ann Maone, 52, unlawful possession of a controlled substance
• Blake Antonio Holt, 34, illegal possession of marijuana
• Kenneth Todd Lewis, 51, driving while revoked
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.
• Athens- check, $1,211.06, 1100 block East Pryor Street
• Athens- consumable goods, $57.78, 1000 block US Hwy 72
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.