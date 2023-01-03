Arrest Reports
County Arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Saturday-Monday.

• Jeremy Adams, Tanner, drug trafficking, second-degree possession of marijuana, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia

• Ronnie Facison Jr., 700 block Westmoreland Ave., Athens, conspiracy to commit a controlled substance crime, possession of a pistol by a violent felon

• Ashley Fadell, 18000 block Oakdale Road, Athens, possession of controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts drug trafficking

• Nathan Harville, 13000 block New Cut Road, Athens, first-degree promote prison contraband- weapon

• Jason Mills, 1600 block East Gadsden St., Pensacola, Fl., negotiating worthless negotiable instrument

• Bralyn Parham, 100 block Sanderfer Road, Athens, possession of a pistol by a violent felon

• Kenneth Ray, 12000 block Quinn Road, Athens, 23 counts possession of burglars tools

• Hunter Rose, 16000 block Hsv Brownsferry Road, Athens, two counts first-degree rape- force, second-degree rape- strong arm

• Michael Sisco, 9100 block Segers Road, Madison, drug trafficking

• John Whitworth, 1500 block County Hwy 75, Hamilton, Ala., first-degree theft- $2,500 or more

• Wendy Wray, 200 block Lake Carmel Ct., Huntsville, third-degree burglary- non-residence- force

• Melissa Fuller, 22000 block Sugar Way, Elkmont, fourth-degree theft- shoplifting- less than $500

• Christopher Hines, 11000 block Kelly Lane, Tanner, possession of controlled substance

• Megan Hodge, 25000 block AL Hwy 99, Elkmont, fourth-degree theft- shoplifting- less than $500

• David Holden Jr., 1600 block Brookmeade Ave., Athens, third-degree escape, driving under the influence (alcohol)

• Virginia McClain, 27000 block Harvest Road, Toney, negotiating worthless negotiable instrument

• John Williams, 28000 block Hwy 127, Athens, resisting arrest, public intoxication- appears in public place

• Randall Chambers, 17000 block Nuclear Plant Road, Athens, third-degree promote prison contraband, public intoxication- appears in public place, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia

• James Dunlap, 25000 block Watson Lane, Elkmont, third-degree domestic violence- harassment

• Steven Woods, 17000 block Morris Road, Elkmont, non-support- child

County Thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported no thefts Saturday-Monday.

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported no arrests Saturday-Monday.

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported no thefts Saturday-Monday.

