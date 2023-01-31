County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Saturday-Monday.
• First-degree criminal trespass- enters/remains in/on
• Second-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $1,500 to $2,500, identity theft, fourth-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- less than $500, third-degree forgery- counterfeiting
• Fourth-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- less than $500
• Unauthorized use of auto- no force
• Public intoxication- appears in public place
• Third-degree domestic violence- harassment
• First-degree burglary- non-residence- force
• Possession of controlled substance
• Discharge firearm occupied dwelling/vehicle
• Third-degree domestic violence — harassment
• Second-degree receiving stolen property- possessing, possession of controlled substance, public intoxication- appears in public place, recovered stolen property
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.
• Athens- Dewalt power tools, Jan. 26-27, $5,000, 16000 block American Way
• Elkmont- 2021 silver Kia Sportage, Jan. 28, $20,000, 21000 block of Harris Loop
• Athens- 2022 white Chevy Silverado, Jan. 28, $40,000, 16000 block Roslyn Lee Lane
• Athens- six coins, Campbell Huasfield compressor, WWI belt buckle, Purple Heart, Dewalt battery, Jan. 29, $1,300, 21000 block Piney Chapel Road
City Arrests
• Harassment
• Third-degree burglary
• Third-degree domestic violence
• Third-degree domestic violence
• Driving under the influence
• Criminal trespass, criminal mischief, resisting arrest
• Driving under the influence
• Arrest for other agency
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.
• Athens- two pairs of wireless earphones, Jan. 28, $100, 1000 block US Hwy 72
