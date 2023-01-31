Arrest Reports
County Arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Saturday-Monday.

• First-degree criminal trespass- enters/remains in/on

• Second-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $1,500 to $2,500, identity theft, fourth-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- less than $500, third-degree forgery- counterfeiting

• Fourth-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- less than $500

• Unauthorized use of auto- no force

• Public intoxication- appears in public place

• Third-degree domestic violence- harassment

• First-degree burglary- non-residence- force

• Possession of controlled substance

• Discharge firearm occupied dwelling/vehicle

• Third-degree domestic violence — harassment

• Second-degree receiving stolen property- possessing, possession of controlled substance, public intoxication- appears in public place, recovered stolen property

County Thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.

• Athens- Dewalt power tools, Jan. 26-27, $5,000, 16000 block American Way

• Elkmont- 2021 silver Kia Sportage, Jan. 28, $20,000, 21000 block of Harris Loop

• Athens- 2022 white Chevy Silverado, Jan. 28, $40,000, 16000 block Roslyn Lee Lane

• Athens- six coins, Campbell Huasfield compressor, WWI belt buckle, Purple Heart, Dewalt battery, Jan. 29, $1,300, 21000 block Piney Chapel Road

City Arrests

• Harassment

• Third-degree burglary

• Third-degree domestic violence

• Third-degree domestic violence

• Driving under the influence

• Criminal trespass, criminal mischief, resisting arrest

• Driving under the influence

• Arrest for other agency

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.

• Athens- two pairs of wireless earphones, Jan. 28, $100, 1000 block US Hwy 72

