County Arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Tuesday.

• David Coleman, 26000 block Coleman Street, Athens, distribution of controlled substance, possession of controlled substance

• Zaccheaus Coleman, 800 block Peachtree Street, Athens, possession of controlled substance

County Thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Tuesday.

• Athens- 2004 Marine Master boat trailer, July 1- Dec. 28, $2,000, 12000 block Two Rivers Drive

• Athens- reflective lenses, two cell phone chargers, car charger, car scent, glass cleaner, flop tops, Milos tea, fix a flat, measuring cups, Dec. 30, $64.95, 19000 block Hwy 99

• Athens- two Sharpie magic markers, Dec. 31, $2, 19000 block Hwy 99

• Toney- white enclosed trailer, furniture, Jan. 1, $3,900, 29000 block McKee Road

• Elkmont- Corgi dog, dog crate, Jan. 2, $520, 22000 block Nelson Road

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday.

• Megan Candace Hodge, 31 fourth-degree theft of property

• Jesse Lee Meadows, 39, failure to appear- fourth-degree theft of property

• Genika Nakale Chesney, 39, fourth-degree theft of property

• James Houston Melton Jr., 38, failure to appear- third-degree criminal trespass

• Jeffrey Wayne Cobb, 43, possession of controlled substance, public intoxication

• Makayla Adell Barnhill, 28, driving under the influence

• Marcelino Canseco Diaz, 43, driving under the influence

• Brandon Glen Peacock, 31, violation of a protection order

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday.

• Athens- various items, $35.79, 1000 block US Hwy 72

• Athens- Dextro Touring tire, $150, 200 block French Farms Blvd.

• Athens- consumable goods, $46.97, 1000 block US Hwy 72

• Athens- silver Iphone 8 with blue phone wallet, $800, 1000 block US Hwy 72

