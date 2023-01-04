County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Tuesday.
• David Coleman, 26000 block Coleman Street, Athens, distribution of controlled substance, possession of controlled substance
• Zaccheaus Coleman, 800 block Peachtree Street, Athens, possession of controlled substance
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Tuesday.
• Athens- 2004 Marine Master boat trailer, July 1- Dec. 28, $2,000, 12000 block Two Rivers Drive
• Athens- reflective lenses, two cell phone chargers, car charger, car scent, glass cleaner, flop tops, Milos tea, fix a flat, measuring cups, Dec. 30, $64.95, 19000 block Hwy 99
• Athens- two Sharpie magic markers, Dec. 31, $2, 19000 block Hwy 99
• Toney- white enclosed trailer, furniture, Jan. 1, $3,900, 29000 block McKee Road
• Elkmont- Corgi dog, dog crate, Jan. 2, $520, 22000 block Nelson Road
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday.
• Megan Candace Hodge, 31 fourth-degree theft of property
• Jesse Lee Meadows, 39, failure to appear- fourth-degree theft of property
• Genika Nakale Chesney, 39, fourth-degree theft of property
• James Houston Melton Jr., 38, failure to appear- third-degree criminal trespass
• Jeffrey Wayne Cobb, 43, possession of controlled substance, public intoxication
• Makayla Adell Barnhill, 28, driving under the influence
• Marcelino Canseco Diaz, 43, driving under the influence
• Brandon Glen Peacock, 31, violation of a protection order
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday.
• Athens- various items, $35.79, 1000 block US Hwy 72
• Athens- Dextro Touring tire, $150, 200 block French Farms Blvd.
• Athens- consumable goods, $46.97, 1000 block US Hwy 72
• Athens- silver Iphone 8 with blue phone wallet, $800, 1000 block US Hwy 72
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.