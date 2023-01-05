County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Wednesday.
• Joshua Allen, 1000 block W Pryor Street, Athens, two counts third-degree robbery, third-degree criminal possession of forged instrument, altering firearm identification or possession of
• Raffiel Cox, 13000 block Hatchett Road, Madison, drug trafficking
• Toney Kelley, 27000 block Ed Ray Road, Athens, harassing communications
• Steven Maes, 1000 block Sharpsburg Drive, Huntsville, other agency warrant
• Donnie Terry, 14000 block Elk River Mills Road, Athens, driving under the influence (controlled substance)
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Wednesday.
• Athens- Murray red riding lawnmower, garden tools, camping items, seven air mattresses, 60 fishing poles, toys, pots and pans, wedding items, saddle, Dec. 31-Jan. 1, $7,200, 14000 block Fielding Road
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Wednesday.
• Don Antione Smiley Jr., 20, failure to appear- second-degree possession of marijuana, attempt to elude
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no thefts Wednesday.
