County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday.
• Cameron Brewer, Swanson Blvd., Fayettville, Tenn., menacing, third-degree burglary- residence- force
• David Brown, 19000 block Airfield St., Athens, possession of controlled substance
• Gary Clinard, 19000 block Cedar Acres Road, Athens, resisting arrest, possession of controlled substance, obstruction of governmental operations
• William Dooley, 1800 block County Road 1595, Joppa, Ala., two counts first-degree robbery
• Amanda Evans, 200 Stokes St., Huntsville, three counts chemical endangerment
• Christopher Handley, 200 block Maple Street, Athens, three counts third-degree burglary- residence- force, second-degree burglary- residence- force
• Jesse Johnson, 19000 block Looney Road, Athens, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, third-degree burglary- non-residence- force
• Lori Kirkland, 14000 block Grubbs Road, Athens, first-degree criminal possession of forged instrument
• Carl McCain Jr., 17000 block Pamela Drive, Athens, third-degree criminal trespass- enters/remains in/on
• John Montgomery, 19000 block Houston Lane,
Tanner, possession of a pistol by a violent felon
• Abdul Nasseri, 14000 block Lucas Ferry Road,
Athens, drug trafficking
• Tamara Smith, 1700 block Hobbs Street, Athens,
possession of controlled substance
• Kevin Walker Jr., 7000 block Pale dawn Place, Owens Crossroads, third-degree receiving stolen property- possessing
• Joel Gooch Jr., 16000 block Poplar Creek Road,
Athens, first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft-
$2,500 or more
• Yuri Griffin, 15000 block McCormick Lane, Athens, second-degree promote prison contraband- drugs
• Bralyn Parham, 100 block Sanderfer Road, Athens, first-degree receiving stolen property-
buying/receiving
• Dominique Thomas, 4100 block Prentiss Ave., New Orleans, La., three counts converted statute
• Joslynn Winstone, 15000 block Dupree Drive,
Athens, possession of controlled substance, reckless
endangerment
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported no thefts Thursday and Friday.
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday.
• Derrick Dewayne Williams, 35, failure to appear- third-degree domestic violence- harassment
• Calvin Jacobs, 54, failure to appear- fourth-degree theft of property
• Jeremy Lee Tucker, 28, criminal possession of a forged instrument
• Danielle Elaine Casey, 29, third-degree domestic
violence- harassment
• Rodney Keith Bailey, 69, resisting arrest, possession drug paraphernalia, failure to appear- resisting arrest, disorderly conduct
• Danny Joe McCown, 65, first-degree illegal possession of marijuana
• Michael Anthony Rich, 45, driving under the influence
• Gregory Lance Kelley, 38, unlawful possession of controlled substance
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.
• Athens- vehicle parts and accessories, $500,
1000 block US Hwy 72
• Athens- Apple Card transactions, $2,000,
200 block US 31 N
• Athens- bottle of wine, Don Julio 750ml bottle of
tequila, Huffy Fat Tire bicycle, $307.99,
800 block US Hwy 72
• Athens- Dooney and Bourke Pebble Grain tote, $400 Visa Vanilla gift card, $50 Outback gift card, two $40 Build-A_Bear gift cards, bottle of 20mg Adderall, bottle of 2mg Xanax, bottle 150mg Zoloft, $230,
700 block US 31 S
• Athens- miscellaneous items, $38.97,
1000 block US Hwy 72
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.