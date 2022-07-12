County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Saturday-Monday.
• Larquis Crutcher, 1800 block Levert Circle, Athens, first-degree rape- force, SORNA violation
• Zachary Houston, 19000 block Moyers Road, Athens, second-degree stalking- misdemeanor
• Steven Kelley, 17000 block Red Hill Road, Athens, possession of controlled substance
• Sean Plummer, 300 block Gatlin Drive, Toney, drug trafficking- unfounded
• Kyle Seymour, 1700 block Carter Grove Road, Hazel Green, possession of controlled substance
• Lavaris White, 20000 block Green Meadows Road, Athens, non-support- child
• William Henderson III, 100 block Cove Crest Drive, Toney, non-support- child
• Sharon Holt, 16000 block Chopper Way, Athens, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
• Melissa Luttrell, 1000 block 6th Ave, Athens, possession of controlled substance, three-counts first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
• William Thomas, 21000 block Myrtlewood Drive, Athens, violation of domestic violence order
• Tyquarius Clay, 2900 block Wimberly Drive, Decatur, third-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $500 to $1499
• David Coffman Jr., 16000 block Gordon Road, Athens, second-degree criminal mischief
• Shelby Jones, 25000 block Summerwood Drive, Madison, driving under the influence (alcohol)
• Felipe Lopez, 11000 block Stewart Road, Tanner, third-degree domestic violence- harassment
• Javier Martinez, 10000 block Poplar Point Road, Athens, public intoxication- appears in public place
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.
• Athens- 2022 block Hyundai Elantra, June 22- July 8, $22,000 24000 block Hwy 72
• Athens- storage building, July 8, $6,500 18000 block Oakdale Road
• Athens- battery charger, five gallons of gas, miscellaneous tools, July 7-9, $90, 14000 block Brownsferry Road
• Elkmont- John Deere 457 hay bailer, Kubota tiller, Tractor Supply air compressor, June 2- July 9, $14,012, 27000 block Oak Grove Road
• Athens- US currency, July 5-9, $400, 23000 block Memory Way
• Athens- 2007 black Honda Accord, July 7-8, $2,000, 13000 block Nancy Lou Loop
• Athens- tools, July 3-10, $10,000, 10000 block Hwy 72
• Athens- pellet rifle, Samsung 8 cell phone, coin collection, six batteries, Red Dragon head lights, two Kasco cameras, side grinder, June 10-18, $18,087, 17000 block Zehner Road
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Saturday-Monday.
• Kaitlyn Breonna Campbell, 20, fourth-degree theft of property
• Katelyn Reece Murphree, 30, unlawful possession of a controlled substance
• Kayla Reshea Oliver, 31, fourth-degree theft of property
• Matthew Colton Craig, 21, unlawful possession of a controlled substance
• Danny Joe McCown, 64, disorderly conduct, assault with bodily fluids
• Ronnie Eugene Green II, 39, unlawful possession of a controlled substance
• Jorge Del Rio, 59, driving under the influence
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.
• Athens- misc. property, $100, 22000 block US Hwy 72
• Athens- misc. property, $133.58, 1000 block US Hwy 72
• Athens- misc. property, $70.88, 1000 block US Hwy 72
• Athens- misc. property, $129.73, 1000 block US Hwy 72
• Athens- misc. property, $31.24, 1000 block US Hwy 72
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.