County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Tuesday.
• Timothy Blakely, 18000 block Minnie Drive, Athens, obstruction of governmental operations
• Torianto Toney, 3700 block Lakewood Road, Huntsville, third-degree escape
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Tuesday.
• Elkmont, pink Red Rider BB gun, July 11, $20, Hwy 99 and Grigsby Ferry Road
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday.
• Renada Malone, 41, harassing communications
• James Hardie Richards, 35, third-degree burglary
• Delando Montez McDaniel, 43, menacing
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday.
• Athens- misc. property, $57, 14000 block Pike Road
• Athens- misc. property, $2,07, 1500 block US Highway 72
