County Arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Tuesday.

• Timothy Blakely, 18000 block Minnie Drive, Athens, obstruction of governmental operations

• Torianto Toney, 3700 block Lakewood Road, Huntsville, third-degree escape

County Thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Tuesday.

• Elkmont, pink Red Rider BB gun, July 11, $20, Hwy 99 and Grigsby Ferry Road

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday.

• Renada Malone, 41, harassing communications

• James Hardie Richards, 35, third-degree burglary

• Delando Montez McDaniel, 43, menacing

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday.

• Athens- misc. property, $57, 14000 block Pike Road

• Athens- misc. property, $2,07, 1500 block US Highway 72

