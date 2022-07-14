County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Wednesday.
• Jarvis Harrell, 5500 block Glenridge Drive, Sandy Springs, Ga., two counts other agency warrant, identity theft, first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more
• William Jones, 900 block Sanderfer Road, Athens, second-degree theft- theft- firearms
• Preston McFarland, 15000 block Clodessa Drive, Athens, possession of controlled substance
• William Offringa, 16000 block Buckskin Drive, Athens, possession of controlled substance
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Wednesday.
• Athens- three catalytic converters, July 8-12, $3,500, 11000 block Escue Drive
• Elkmont- 1972 red utility trailer, June 27- July 11, $2,500, 21000 block Gray Ridge Road
• Athens- Ruger LCP .380 pistol, July 5-9, $300, 13000 block Monarch Way
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Wednesday.
• Tammy Lee Baumgartner, 54, harassment
• Timothy Paul Hubbard, 49, third-degree criminal trespass
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Wednesday.
• Athens- merchandise, $137.19, 1000 block US Hwy 72
