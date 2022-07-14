Arrest Reports
County Arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Wednesday.

• Jarvis Harrell, 5500 block Glenridge Drive, Sandy Springs, Ga., two counts other agency warrant, identity theft, first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more

• William Jones, 900 block Sanderfer Road, Athens, second-degree theft- theft- firearms

• Preston McFarland, 15000 block Clodessa Drive, Athens, possession of controlled substance

• William Offringa, 16000 block Buckskin Drive, Athens, possession of controlled substance

County Thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Wednesday.

• Athens- three catalytic converters, July 8-12, $3,500, 11000 block Escue Drive

• Elkmont- 1972 red utility trailer, June 27- July 11, $2,500, 21000 block Gray Ridge Road

• Athens- Ruger LCP .380 pistol, July 5-9, $300, 13000 block Monarch Way

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Wednesday.

• Tammy Lee Baumgartner, 54, harassment

• Timothy Paul Hubbard, 49, third-degree criminal trespass

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Wednesday.

• Athens- merchandise, $137.19, 1000 block US Hwy 72

