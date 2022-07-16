County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday.
• Jimmy Green, 900 block US Hwy 72, Athens, second-degree theft- theft- firearms
• Vince Griffin, 3200 block Ripley Road, Nauvoo, obstruction-failure to appear
• Laura Hines, 14000 block Grubbs, Athens, first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more
• Jennifer Houston, 13000 block US Hwy 31, Athens, harassing communications
• Eric Meadows, 2300 block Cairo Hollow Road, Athens, unauthorized use of other vehicles- no-force
• Emily Oswald, 100 block Star Hill Place, Rogersville, driving while license suspended/revoked, no seat belt, operating vehicle without insurance
• Wesley Pyle, 2900 block Carrington Drive, Decatur, possession of controlled substance
• Timothy Thompson, 26000 block AL Hwy 99, Elkmont, SORNA violation
• Frederick Wiggins, 500 block Elkton Street, Athens, converted statute
• Zachary Wilson, 20000 block Elkton Road, Athens, possession of controlled substance
• Joseph Harton, 1000 block Royal Drive , Decatur, second-degree criminal mischief
• David Long, 21000 block Rochelle Rd., Piney, Ala., operating vehicle without insurance, reckless driving, reckless endangerment, switched tag, attempt to elude by motor vehicle
• Jessica Long, 19000 block Carey Road, Athens, driving under the influence (alcohol)
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.
• Athens- US currency, Dec. 20- July 13, $4,550, 23000 block Glover Road
• Athens- Samsung Galaxy 32 cell phone, July 13, $900, 11000 block Vanzille Lane
• Athens- 2013 white Chevy Cruz, July 13, $20,000, 17000 block Oakdale Road
• Athens- car tag, July 14, $30, 16000 block Blackburn Road
• Tanner- toy excavator, Garmin GPS, tool kit, July 14, $390, 10000 block Hwy 31
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday.
• Belissa Smith Bingham, 56, fourth degree theft of property
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.
• Athens- personal property, $145, 600 block S Jefferson Street
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.