County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday.
• Brittney Carwile, 12000 block Pulaski Pike, Toney, possession of controlled substance
• Taiga Goble, 2100 block Stanford Street, Athens, chemical endangerment
• Sacha Johnson, 200 block Melody Circle, Harvest, third-degree receiving stolen property — possessing
• Preston McFarland, 15000 block Clodessa Drive, Athens, driving under the influence (other)
• Kristina Nunnelley, 200 block Stokes Street NW, Huntsville, resisting arrest, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
• Michael Parham, 1000 block Bedford Drive, Decatur, second-degree assault
• Ronnie Facison Jr., 700 block Westmoreland, Athens, possession of a pistol by a violent felon, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, distribution of a controlled substance, drug trafficking
• James Tucker, 20000 block East Limestone Road, Toney, third-degree escape, giving false identification to law
• Amber Wallace, 17000 block Matthew Way, Athens, chemical endangerment — child abuse
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.
• Athens — red 16 ft. utility trailer, $4,000, 10000 block Snake Road
• Athens — car tag, $20, 14000 block Carter Road
• Ardmore — medications and wallet, $25, 24000 block 7th Avenue
• Athens — unknown items, 16000 block Hwy 251
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday.
• Asia Daishae Malone, 25, failure to appear — giving false name to officer
• Taija Angelleik, 36, chemical endangerment of a child
• Charles Hendrix Moore Jr., 39, failure to appear — second degree possession of marijuana
• Blake Evan Wallace, 18, fourth-degree theft of property
• Jose Daniel Sanchez, 31, driving under the influence
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.
• Athens — Skilsaw, $300, Mae Circle
• Athens — consumable goods, $121.84, 1000 block US 72 E
• Athens — AR-15 style rifle in black softshell case, medium black/grey Northface jacket, large black Northface jacket, black/grey XL gloves, $1,625, Oakdale Ridge Lane
• Athens — G19 9mm Semi-automatic pistol, $600, Pin Oak Drive
• Athens — miscellaneous consumable goods, $85.42, 1000 block US Hwy 72
