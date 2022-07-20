County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Tuesday.
• Timothy Combs, 400 block Lonestar Road, Lawrenceburg, Tenn., drug trafficking
• Jeremy Moore, 12000 block Browns Ferry Road, Athens, five counts first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
• Nicholas Powell, 500 block N. Hine Street, Athens, possession of controlled substance
• Roderick Robertson, 2400 block Aspen Village Drive, Birmingham, third-degree domestic violence- harassment
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Tuesday.
• Athens- 2001 blue Toyota Sienna van, July 18, $10,000, 16000 block 7 Mile Post Road
• Madison- Hilti impact driver set, Hilti drill, Hilti hammer drill, Milwaukee drill, Dewalt drill, 15 hole saws, 25 assorted bits and screwdrivers, Husqvarna 435 chainsaw, Orca cooler, apron and holster, Lowe’s tool box, 3 catalytic converters, July 16, $14,550, 5000 block Huntsville Browns Ferry Road
• Athens- license plate, July 16-17, 12000 block Ripley Road
• Tanner- catalytic converter, July 11-18, $500, 11000 block Stewart Road
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday.
• Decarey Torez Swain, 31, third-degree domestic violence- harassment
• Brianca Shardae Wilson, 28, third-degree domestic violence- harassment
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday.
• Athens- general merchandise, $149.38, 1000 block US 72
• Athens- 1997 Chevrolet Truck, $5,000, 1700 block S Jefferson Street
