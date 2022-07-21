County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Wednesday.
• William Britton, 21000 block Daveen Drive, Elkmont, driving under the influence (other)
• Leonard Brown, 11000 block Luisa Way, Lester, two counts SORNA Violation
• William Childers, 800 block Yarbrough Road, Athens, first-degree receiving stolen property- possessing
• Jason Dye, 24000 block Wagon Tr., Athens, violation of a domestic violence, possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
• Kennedy Jones, 400 County Road 337, Moulton, driving under the influence (alcohol)
• Eric Luttrell, 2500 block Huntsville Street, Huntsville, first-degree receiving stolen property- possession, possession of controlled substance
• Timothy Mayberry Jr., 18000 block Hightower Road, Athens, dissemination/display of child pornography, possession/possession with intent to distribute, second-degree rape- strong arm, production of pornography with minors
• Decary Swain, 300 block Pine School Road, Talladega, third-degree domestic violence- harassment
• Jason Wales, 1400 block US Hwy 72, Athens, three counts obstruction- failure to appear
• Brianca Wilson, Peyton Drive, Athens, third-degree domestic violence- harassment
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported no thefts Wednesday.
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Wednesday.
• April Hardy Dructor, 35, third-degree domestic violence- harassment
• Ira Sentell Miller, 42, failure to appear- driving while revoked
• Robyn Teairra Johnson, 28, failure to appear- driving while suspended
• Carlos Antawan Royles, 42, switched tag, no drivers license, unlawful possession of controlled substance
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Wednesday.
• Athens- battery charger, $50, 600 block US 72 W
• Athens- automobiles, $12,000, 100 block US Hwy 72
• Athens- earrings, necklace, watches, cowboy boots, leather jackets. $525, N. Marion Street
