Arrest Reports
STOCK PHOTO

County Arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Wednesday.

• William Britton, 21000 block Daveen Drive, Elkmont, driving under the influence (other)

• Leonard Brown, 11000 block Luisa Way, Lester, two counts SORNA Violation

• William Childers, 800 block Yarbrough Road, Athens, first-degree receiving stolen property- possessing

• Jason Dye, 24000 block Wagon Tr., Athens, violation of a domestic violence, possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia

• Kennedy Jones, 400 County Road 337, Moulton, driving under the influence (alcohol)

• Eric Luttrell, 2500 block Huntsville Street, Huntsville, first-degree receiving stolen property- possession, possession of controlled substance

• Timothy Mayberry Jr., 18000 block Hightower Road, Athens, dissemination/display of child pornography, possession/possession with intent to distribute, second-degree rape- strong arm, production of pornography with minors

• Decary Swain, 300 block Pine School Road, Talladega, third-degree domestic violence- harassment

• Jason Wales, 1400 block US Hwy 72, Athens, three counts obstruction- failure to appear

• Brianca Wilson, Peyton Drive, Athens, third-degree domestic violence- harassment

County Thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported no thefts Wednesday.

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Wednesday.

• April Hardy Dructor, 35, third-degree domestic violence- harassment

• Ira Sentell Miller, 42, failure to appear- driving while revoked

• Robyn Teairra Johnson, 28, failure to appear- driving while suspended

• Carlos Antawan Royles, 42, switched tag, no drivers license, unlawful possession of controlled substance

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Wednesday.

• Athens- battery charger, $50, 600 block US 72 W

• Athens- automobiles, $12,000, 100 block US Hwy 72

• Athens- earrings, necklace, watches, cowboy boots, leather jackets. $525, N. Marion Street

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you