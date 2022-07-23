County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday.
• Jeuranathan Grant, 300 block Kenneth Blvd, Madison, second-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $1500 to $2500, two counts first-degree theft – miscellaneous theft- $2500 or more, fourth-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- less than $500
• Erick Leslie, 28000 block Maecille Drive, Madison, harassment- harassment/intimidation
• Byron Olson Jr., 16000 block American Way, Athens, third-degree burglary- non-residence
• Bryan Powell, 18000 block Spence Cave Road, Elkmont, first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2500 or more, possession of controlled substance- opium, possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
• Brooklyn Richardson, 22000 block Hardaway Loop, Athens, harassment- harassment/intimidation
• Carlos Royles, 1400 block Acorn Hill Cr., Athens, fourth-degree theft- miscellaneous theft - less than $500, possession of controlled substance
• Michael Swanner, 23000 block Upper Ft. Hampton Road, Elkmont, third-degree criminal mischief
• Tracy Brooks, 24000 block Queens Annes Lace, Athens, reckless endangerment
• Jimmy Free Jr., 24000 block Deer Ridge Lane, Athens, 36 counts stolen property - purchase without verifiable documentation
• Jose Gonzalez, 600 block Hine Street, Athens, driving under the influence (alcohol)
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.
• Elkmont- impact wrench, pressure washer, Dewalt power tools, April 1- July 19, $560, 14000 block Section Line Road
• Madison- UMX cell phone, July 19, $200, 10000 block Burgreen Road
• Harvest- catalytic converter, July 19, $1,000, 14000 block Fox Hollow Road
• Athens- two whiskey jugs, four car jacks, hoist, battery, two milk cans, Miller Lite lighted sign, three extension cords, July 15-16, $560, 14000 block Brownsferry Road
• Mooresville, toys, television, July 21, $1,900, 25000 block North Street
• Athens- 1989 blue GMC G2500 van, July 21, 13000 block L&M acres
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday.
• Jeuranathan Mystopher Surhapi Grant, 40, first-degree theft of property
• Rodney Keith Bailey, 69, disorderly conduct,
resisting arrest
• Christopher Lee Green, 34, unlawful possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.
• Athens- money order, $600, 500 block S Jefferson Street
