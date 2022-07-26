County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Saturday-Monday.
• Jason Dye, 24000 block Wagon Trail, Athens, third-degree domestic violence- harassment
• Johnny Egger, 19000 block Orman Road, Athens, converted statute
• Mary Hall, 800 block Barnett Road, Minor Hill, Tenn., five counts possession of burglars tools
• Dakota Jones, 4700 block Wheaton Lane, Huntsville, disorderly conduct- failure to obey a police, attempt to elude a police officer, resisting arrest
• Jonathan Mims, 17000 block Morris Road, Elkmont, possession of controlled substance
• Bryan Powell, 18000 block Spence Cave Road, Elkmont, discharge firearm occupied dwelling/vehicle, attempted murder, possession of a pistol by a violent felon
• Keith Sparks, 200 block Brighton Park Way, Madison, first-degree sexual abuse, first-degree rape- force
• James Wilson, 21000 block Rochelle Road, Athens, public intoxication- appears in public place
• Kevin Barbour, 200 block Oak Street, Athens, disorderly conduct- disturbing peace/affray
• Teddy Hughes, 26000 block Smith Ave., Ardmore, Tenn., public intoxication- appears in public place
• Michael Hardy, 14000 block Section Line Road, Elkmont, third-degree theft-miscellaneous theft-$500 to $1499
• Mary Noble, 12000 block Ripley Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence- harassment
• Alfredo Zetino-Chingo, 3000 block Tree Lane, Louisville, Ky, driving under the influence (alcohol)
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.
• Athens- car tag, July 17-25, $250, 17000 block Stones Gate Drive
• Athens- tv, hand truck, two Igloo coolers, four folding chairs, Nintendo Wii gaming system, July 14-23, $875, 20000 block Tillman Mill Road
• Athens- Craftsman push mower, Homelite weed eater, July 15-23, $250, 17000 block Blue Springs Road
• Tanner, tool set, keys, July 23-24, $275, 10000 block Hwy 31
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Saturday-Monday.
• Maurice Anthony White, 38, menacing
• Dakota Paul jones, 25, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, attempting to elude a police officer
• Marcos Ortiz Osorio, 43, driving under the
influence
• Domingo Hernandez, 36, driving under the
influence
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no thefts Saturday-Monday.
