Arrest Reports
STOCK PHOTO

County Arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Tuesday.

• Tommie Battles, 26000 block Coleman Street, Elkmont, distribution of a controlled substance

• Robert Davis, 800 block Garret Drive, Athens, public intoxication- appears in public place

• Richard Fisher, 700 block 7th Avenue SW, Red Bay, Ala., converted statute

• Jimmy Free Jr., 24000 block Deer Ridge Lane, Athens, two counts third-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $500 to $1499

• Leighton Gamble, 9700 block Settle Road, Tanner, first degree possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts carry pistol unlawfully, harassment- harassment/intimidation, menacing, possession of a concealed weapon

• Stephen Harbin, 27000 block Saddle Trail, Toney, first-degree receiving stolen property, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree possession of marijuana

• Robert Holland, 19000 block East Limestone Road, Athens, violation of domestic violence protection, harassment- domestic incident, third-degree criminal mischief

• Tyler Rigby, 16000 block Log Cabin Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence- harassment

• Zachery Sampley, Bessemer, first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2500 or more

County Thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Tuesday.

• Athens- 9mm pistol, July 21-25, $400, 27000 block Phillip Wagnon Drive

• Athens- bicycle, July 25, $160, 18000 block Hwy 99

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported no arrests Tuesday.

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported no thefts Tuesday.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you