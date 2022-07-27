County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Tuesday.
• Tommie Battles, 26000 block Coleman Street, Elkmont, distribution of a controlled substance
• Robert Davis, 800 block Garret Drive, Athens, public intoxication- appears in public place
• Richard Fisher, 700 block 7th Avenue SW, Red Bay, Ala., converted statute
• Jimmy Free Jr., 24000 block Deer Ridge Lane, Athens, two counts third-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $500 to $1499
• Leighton Gamble, 9700 block Settle Road, Tanner, first degree possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts carry pistol unlawfully, harassment- harassment/intimidation, menacing, possession of a concealed weapon
• Stephen Harbin, 27000 block Saddle Trail, Toney, first-degree receiving stolen property, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree possession of marijuana
• Robert Holland, 19000 block East Limestone Road, Athens, violation of domestic violence protection, harassment- domestic incident, third-degree criminal mischief
• Tyler Rigby, 16000 block Log Cabin Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence- harassment
• Zachery Sampley, Bessemer, first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2500 or more
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Tuesday.
• Athens- 9mm pistol, July 21-25, $400, 27000 block Phillip Wagnon Drive
• Athens- bicycle, July 25, $160, 18000 block Hwy 99
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported no arrests Tuesday.
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no thefts Tuesday.
