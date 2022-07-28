County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Wednesday.
• Mariah Cook, 1000 block Old Railroad Bed Road, Madison, first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2500 or more, two counts possession of controlled substance, second-degree receiving stolen property- buying/receiving
• Preston Ivey, 1000 block Buddy Williams Road, New Market, disorderly conduct- disturbing peace/affray
• Brad Lewis, 500 block Sam Thomas Road, Harvest, possession of controlled substance
• Adrian McDonald, 3700 block Valleydale Road, Huntsville, public intoxication- appears in public place
• Justin Saint, 22000 block Sharp Road, Athens, possession of controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Wednesday.
• Athens- 2004 green Chevy Tahoe, July 25-26, York Lane and Hwy 72
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Wednesday.
• Samantha Steelman Baugher, 46, failure to appear- DUI
• Jeremy Dale Adams, 40, failure to appear- fourth degree theft of property
• Jovan Octavrius Moore, 31, speeding, no drivers license
• William Nathan Richardson, 39, third-degree domestic violence- harassment
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Wednesday.
• Athens- Milwaukee M18 Compact Heat Gun, $288.78, 500 block US 72 W
• Athens- Chevy Impala, $1,500, 1500 block North Jefferson Street
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.