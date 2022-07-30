County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday.
• Cassandra Bennett, 26000 block 3rd Street, Ardmore, two counts possession of controlled substance
• Charlie Cain Jr., 25000 block Children Street, Elkmont, third-degree domestic violence- harassment
• Curtis Nichols, 13000 block Hickory Hills Road, Athens, first-degree sexual abuse, sex abuse incapacitated
• Jerri Williams, 16000 block Browns Ferry Road, Athens, chemical endangerment- child abuse
• Antonio Burks, 400 block Landess Circle, Madison, murder- unfounded
• Willis Grizzard, 1700 block Elm Street, Athens, driving while license suspended/revoked, operating vehicl without insurance, operating vehicle with expired tag
• Whitney Kidd, 28000 block Shannon Drive, Ardmore, illegal possession of prescription drugs, possession of controlled substance, third-degree criminal possession of forged instrument, second-degree possession of marijuana
• William Maddox, 100 block Sanderfer Road, Athens, attempting to elude a police officer
• Ryan Nelson, 3800 block Lakeview Drive, Huntsville, first-degree theft of lost property- over $2,500
• Janessa White, 1300 block Carroll Drive, Pulaski, Tenn., second-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree possession of marijuana, distribution of a controlled substance
• Juston Wray, 26000 block Hwy 127, Elkmont, two counts drug trafficking- unfounded
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported no thefts Thursday and Friday.
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday.
• Jose Luis Torres-Solano, 26, driving under the influence
• Willis Oneal Grizzard, 37, failure to appear- drivers license revoked
• Gregory Tremaine Davis, 45, probation revocation- DUI
• Emily Rose Crawford, 23, fourth-degree theft of property
• Shauneye Antranesha White, 25, fourth-degree theft of property
• Tabitha Ann Patakoti, 27, second degree possession of marijuana
• Breanna D. Blanding, 29, third-degree criminal trespass
• Matias Depri Cain, driving while suspended, no insurance
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.
• Athens- cell phone, 4150, 1100 block S.
Jefferson Street
• Athens- tires on vehicle, $180, 900 block Strain Road East
• Athens- Samsung Galaxy cell phone, $1,200, 1200 block US Hwy 72 W
• Athens- US Currency, Dewalt skill saw, Milwaukee wrench set, large syringe with vitamins, spare car key, $344, 400 block 5th Avenue
