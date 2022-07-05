Arrest Reports
County Arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Saturday-Monday.

• Rodney Blankenship, 26000 block Ala. Hwy 251, Elkmont, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia

• Sherry Carthen, 24000 block Garrett Road, Tanner, second-degree elder abuse and neglect

• Dafne Contreras Abarca, 1400 block Houston Street N, Athens, second-degree possession of marijuana

• Patrick Cooper, 300 block County Road 161, Town Creek, SORNA violation

• Tommie Goode, 18000 block Elk Estates, Athens, possession gambling device- gambling, gambling- promoting gambling

• Raymond Holloway, 300 block Scott Road, Toney, first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2500 or more

• Brandon Laney, County Road 405, Cullman, second-degree promote prison contraband- drugs

• Mikle Maner, 2200 block Hwy 207, Rogersville, third-degree burglary, non-residence- no force

• Lorna Mitchell, 200 block Summer Tree Court, Hazel Green, two counts possession of controlled substance, possession of controlled substance- heroin

• Peyton Parker, 16000 block Blackburn Lane, Athens, second-degree criminal mischief, second-degree theft- theft- firearms

• Devin Brown, 600 block Greenfield Drive, Huntsville, attempt to elude by motor vehicle, possession of a pistol by a violent felon

• Bradley Carter, 18000 block Ala. Hwy 99, Athens, fourth-degree miscellaneous theft- less than $500

• Johnathan Parton, Speedy Lane, Gadsden, driving under the influence (controlled substance)

• Ambria Reynolds, 1000 block US Hwy 31, Athens, public intoxication- appears in public place

• velio Rivera-Morales, 500 block 4th Street, Athens, driving under the influence (alcohol)

• Bruce Robinson, 100 block Sanderfer Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence- harassment

• Jeffrey Stanford, 30000 block Lester Road, Lester, public intoxication- appears in public place

• Jhon Arevalo, 10000 block US Hwy 31, Tanner, third-degree domestic violence- harassment, third-degree domestic violence- criminal mischief third, resisting arrest

• Randall Brown Jr., 27000 block Saddle Tr., Toney, third-degree criminal possession of forged instrument

• Michael Kinney, 700 block Willow Crest Street, Orange City, Florida, terrorist threat

• Francisco Perez, 900 bock Beaty Street, Athens, third-degree domestic violence- harassment, driving under the influence (alcohol)

County Thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported no thefts Saturday-Monday.

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported no arrests Saturday-Monday.

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported no thefts Saturday-Monday.

