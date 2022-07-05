County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Saturday-Monday.
• Rodney Blankenship, 26000 block Ala. Hwy 251, Elkmont, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
• Sherry Carthen, 24000 block Garrett Road, Tanner, second-degree elder abuse and neglect
• Dafne Contreras Abarca, 1400 block Houston Street N, Athens, second-degree possession of marijuana
• Patrick Cooper, 300 block County Road 161, Town Creek, SORNA violation
• Tommie Goode, 18000 block Elk Estates, Athens, possession gambling device- gambling, gambling- promoting gambling
• Raymond Holloway, 300 block Scott Road, Toney, first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2500 or more
• Brandon Laney, County Road 405, Cullman, second-degree promote prison contraband- drugs
• Mikle Maner, 2200 block Hwy 207, Rogersville, third-degree burglary, non-residence- no force
• Lorna Mitchell, 200 block Summer Tree Court, Hazel Green, two counts possession of controlled substance, possession of controlled substance- heroin
• Peyton Parker, 16000 block Blackburn Lane, Athens, second-degree criminal mischief, second-degree theft- theft- firearms
• Devin Brown, 600 block Greenfield Drive, Huntsville, attempt to elude by motor vehicle, possession of a pistol by a violent felon
• Bradley Carter, 18000 block Ala. Hwy 99, Athens, fourth-degree miscellaneous theft- less than $500
• Johnathan Parton, Speedy Lane, Gadsden, driving under the influence (controlled substance)
• Ambria Reynolds, 1000 block US Hwy 31, Athens, public intoxication- appears in public place
• velio Rivera-Morales, 500 block 4th Street, Athens, driving under the influence (alcohol)
• Bruce Robinson, 100 block Sanderfer Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence- harassment
• Jeffrey Stanford, 30000 block Lester Road, Lester, public intoxication- appears in public place
• Jhon Arevalo, 10000 block US Hwy 31, Tanner, third-degree domestic violence- harassment, third-degree domestic violence- criminal mischief third, resisting arrest
• Randall Brown Jr., 27000 block Saddle Tr., Toney, third-degree criminal possession of forged instrument
• Michael Kinney, 700 block Willow Crest Street, Orange City, Florida, terrorist threat
• Francisco Perez, 900 bock Beaty Street, Athens, third-degree domestic violence- harassment, driving under the influence (alcohol)
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported no thefts Saturday-Monday.
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported no arrests Saturday-Monday.
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no thefts Saturday-Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.