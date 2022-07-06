County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Tuesday.
• Cynthia Davis, 30000 block Wooley Springs Road, Toney, third-degree domestic violence- assault 3- simple
• Paul Davis, 20000 block Shed Road, Elkmont, possession of tax-paid alcoholic beverages for , possession of controlled substance
• Jason Dye, 24000 block Wagon Trail, Athens, third-degree domestic violence- harassment
• Eduardo Gonzalez, 100 block Clinton Ave., Huntsville, second-degree possession of marijuana, public intoxication- appears in public place
• Jessica Padgett, 800 County Road 576, Rogersville, possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
• Raven Pryor, 1800 block US Hwy 72, Athens, driving under the influence (alcohol)
• Joshua Warren, 100 block McEntire Lane, Decatur, third-degree theft- $500 to $1499
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Saturday through Tuesday.
• Athens- two Harbor Freight jack stands, two Harbor Freight Dakota jacks, Harbor Freight creeper, four bundles of shop rags, catalytic converter, duffle bag with roadside equipment, pair of plastic ramps, June 30- July 1, $3,930, 24000 block Hwy 72
• Athens- Kent bicycle, July 1, $100, 17000 block Mooresville Road
• Athens- gas, July 2, $48, 25000 block Thach Road
• Athens- wallet with three debit cards, three credit cards, military ID, medicaid card, AL drivers license, July 2, $40, 14000 block Mooresville Road
• Athens- Magna dark green bicycle, speakers, jewelry, clothes, two blankets, July 1-2, $1,030, 21000 block Piney Chapel Road
• Lester- US currency, July 2, $260, 28000 block Holly Lane
• Ardmore- Acer laptop, TC electric guitar pedal, Mooer Re Echo Delay guitar pedal, Ibanez guitar pedal, Westminster Effects guitar pedal, Motorola 5 cell phone, June 29, $1,292, 26000 block Whitt Street
• Athens- tattoo ink, July 3, $25, 21000 block Old Elkmont Road
• Athens- 52 inch TV, 50 inch TV, jewelry, 50 inch TV, Mossburg 12 gauge shotgun, Glock 26 9mm pistol, shotgun, July 3, $6,270, 24000 block Bain Road
• Elkmont- six solar lights, July 4, $50, 24000 block Hwy 127
• Athens- US currency, July 4, $1,160, 13000 block L&M Acres
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Saturday through Tuesday.
• Ashley Nichole Dempsey, four counts third-degree unlawful possession of forged instrument
• Joshua Daquan, third-degree theft of property
• Erik Dewayne Clark, third-degree theft of property, third-degree criminal trespass
• Marquis Latrel Caldwell, public intoxication
• Evelio Carlos Rivera Morales, driving under the influence
• Johnathan Clinton Parton, driving under the influence
• Bruce Alexander Robinson, third-degree domestic violence
• Francisco Gutierez Perez, driving under the influence
• Christian Mendoza Baltazar, driving under the influence
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Saturday through Tuesday.
• Athens- consumable goods, $85.42, 1000 block US Hwy 72
• Athens- consumable goods, $62.92, 1000 block US Hwy 72
• Athens- consumable goods, $5.99, 1200 block US Hwy 72
• Athens- misc. property, $100, 700 block 5th Ave.
• Athens- structure, $100, 1800 block 14th Street
• Athens- US currency, $110.23, 1400 block US Hwy 72
• Athens- structure, $300, 14000 block London Lane
