Arrest Reports
County Arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Wednesday.

• Christian Baltazar, 21000 block Bick Jock Way, Elkmont, driving under the influence (alcohol)

• Chance Bridges, 24000 block Sycamore Lane, Elkmont, third-degree domestic violence- harassment

• Vinson Caldwell, 700 block Westview Ave, Athens, five counts criminal littering- unfounded, menacing- unfounded

• Stanley Colwell, 13000 block Tiger Way, Athens, manslaughter- non-family- other weapon

• Ashley Dempsey, 300 block Kingswood Drive, Athens, four counts criminal possession of forged instrument

• Joshua Emerson, 29000 block AL Hwy 99, Lester, alias warrant, second-degree burglary- residence- no-force

• Jesse Johnson, 19000 block Line Road, Athens, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, attempt to elude by any means, possession of controlled substance

• Randall McClung, 24000 block McClung Lane, Athens, possession of controlled substance

• Jessica Thompson, 600 block Old Hwy 24, Trinity, possession of controlled substance

• Jordan Tuck, 1700 block Elm Street, Athens, chemical endangerment

County Thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Wednesday.

• Athens- 2000 red Dodge Ram 1500, box of tools, July 4-5, $6,000, 14000 block Grover Road

• Athens- catalytic converter, July 2, $300, 21000 block Clement Gin Road

• Athens- three catalytic converters, July 2, $1,200, 21000 block Clement Gin Road

• Athens- groceries, July 5, $350, 16000 block AL Hwy 251

• Tanner- silver coins, July 5, 19000 block Nuclear Plant Road

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Wednesday.

• Fernandez Vataha Rogers, 47, failure to appear- fourth degree theft of property

• Brandon Glen Peacock, 31, violation of a protection order

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported no thefts Wednesday.

