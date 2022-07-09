County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday.
• Corey Farris, 20000 block Hwy 127, Athens, non-support- child
• Wallace Hofford, 3300 block Clifford Road, Huntsville, driving while license suspended/revoked, operating vehicle without insurance, no seat belt
• Tabetha Ruby, 12000 block Hutchins Circle, Madison, third-degree assault- simple
• Matthew Smith, 700 block 1st Avenue, Athens, third-degree burglary- non-residence- force
• Alexander Taylor, 200 block Sam Thomas Road, Harvest, second-degree possession of marijuana, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
• Kevaun Turner, 1300 block Acorn Hill Cr., Athens, second-degree assault, first-degree assault- aggravated assault- non-family
• Jeffrey Vincent, 400 block Allinder Road, Warrior, Ala., first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia. Second-degree possession of marijuana
• Timothy Combs, 400 block Lone Star Road, Lawrenceburg, Tenn., SORNA violation- adult sex offender
• James Harrison III, 2500 block Janice Circle, NE, Birmingham, possession of a concealed weapon without a permit
• Renia Hines, 200 block Cloverleaf Drive, Athens, drug trafficking
• Christopher Hockett, 25000 block Newby Road, Madison, third-degree domestic violence- assault 3- simple
• Michelle Kelley, 600 block Goresville Road, Prospect, Tenn., possession of controlled substances
• Jason Kimbrough, 14000 block US Highway 72, Athens, destruction of property by prisoner
• April LaLonde, 26000 State Line Road, Ardmore, two counts third-degree burglary- non-residence- force
• Michael Meagher, 12000 block Ripley Road, Athens, first- degree possession of marijuana
• Peyton Parker, 16000 block Blackburn Lane, Athens, possession of controlled substances
• Wesley Pyle, 2900 block Carrington Drive, Decatur, drug trafficking
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.
• Athens- camo hunting suit, jump box, green duffle bag, July 1, $650, 17000 block Zehner Road
• Athens- 2003 silver Dodge 2500, June 6- July 7, $11,000, 14000 block Chris Way
• Athens- Chime credit card, cash app card, two birth certificates, Samsung Galaxy cell phone, MK purse, AL ID, July 7, $450, 15000 block Ham Road
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday.
• Jamey Lee Phillips, 36, third-degree domestic violence, third-degree assault
• Larquis Delmar Crutcher, 33, failure of sex offender to register with the local law enforcement and/or comply with residence restrictions
• Derrick Dewayne Williams, 36, failure to appear- two counts driving while revoked, giving false identification to law enforcement officer
• Nathan Len Adams, 38, driving while license suspended
• Laundon Michon Hill, 28, harassment
• Katelyn Reece Murphree, 30, unlawful possession of a controlled substances
• Brandon Glen Peacock, 31, bond revocation
• Nathan Len Adams, 38, drivers license suspended
• Robert Jay McKellar, 32, drivers license suspended
• Marvin Dwight Carroll, 50, drivers license revoked
• Brandon Cole Gilliam, 18, second-degree possession of marijuana
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no thefts Thursday and Friday.
