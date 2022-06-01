County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Tuesday.
• Christian Gilbert, 13000 block Brownsferry Road, Athens, public intoxication- appears in public place
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Saturday through Tuesday.
• Athens- miscellaneous household items, $292, May 26, 16000 block Ezell Road
• Athens- catalytic converter, $400, May 13-27, 14000 block Mooresville Road
• Lester- cedar chest, $150, May 9-28, 28000 block Aunt Ann Hill Road
• Athens- X-Box 360, $100, May 27, 13000 block Monarch Way
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Saturday through Tuesday.
• Christopher Ryan Shull, 31, first-degree theft of property, fourth-degree theft of property
• Fernandez Vataha Rodgers, 47, fourth-degree theft of property
• Matthew Daniel Bailey, 38, fourth-degree receiving stolen property
• Steven Eugene Kelley, 49, unlawful possession of a controlled substance
• Heather Ann Lace McCarty, 27, giving false name to law enforcement, unlawful possession of controlled substance
• Sherrell Hollins-Love, 59, third-degree domestic violence
• Nardia Nichole Warren, 28, third-degree domestic violence
• Krishaun O Clemons, 23, resisting arrest, third-degree assault
• Danny Loe McCown, 64, disorderly conduct
• Katarzyne Maria Anthony, 46, third-degree domestic violence
• David E. Granados, 40, third-degree domestic violence
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Saturday through Tuesday.
• Athens- vehicle, $600, May 29, 2000 block Windscape Drive
• Athens- merchandise, $161.31, May 30, 1000 block US Highway 72
• Athens- merchandise, $529.91, May 30, 1000 block US Highway 72
• Athens- merchandise, $496.45, May 30, 1000 block US Hwy 72
• Athens- currency, $960, May 28, 100 block US Highway 31
• Athens- merchandise, $110, May 30, 500 block US Hwy 72
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.