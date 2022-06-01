Arrest Reports
County Arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Tuesday.

• Christian Gilbert, 13000 block Brownsferry Road, Athens, public intoxication- appears in public place

County Thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Saturday through Tuesday.

• Athens- miscellaneous household items, $292, May 26, 16000 block Ezell Road

• Athens- catalytic converter, $400, May 13-27, 14000 block Mooresville Road

• Lester- cedar chest, $150, May 9-28, 28000 block Aunt Ann Hill Road

• Athens- X-Box 360, $100, May 27, 13000 block Monarch Way

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Saturday through Tuesday.

• Christopher Ryan Shull, 31, first-degree theft of property, fourth-degree theft of property

• Fernandez Vataha Rodgers, 47, fourth-degree theft of property

• Matthew Daniel Bailey, 38, fourth-degree receiving stolen property

• Steven Eugene Kelley, 49, unlawful possession of a controlled substance

• Heather Ann Lace McCarty, 27, giving false name to law enforcement, unlawful possession of controlled substance

• Sherrell Hollins-Love, 59, third-degree domestic violence

• Nardia Nichole Warren, 28, third-degree domestic violence

• Krishaun O Clemons, 23, resisting arrest, third-degree assault

• Danny Loe McCown, 64, disorderly conduct

• Katarzyne Maria Anthony, 46, third-degree domestic violence

• David E. Granados, 40, third-degree domestic violence

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Saturday through Tuesday.

• Athens- vehicle, $600, May 29, 2000 block Windscape Drive

• Athens- merchandise, $161.31, May 30, 1000 block US Highway 72

• Athens- merchandise, $529.91, May 30, 1000 block US Highway 72

• Athens- merchandise, $496.45, May 30, 1000 block US Hwy 72

• Athens- currency, $960, May 28, 100 block US Highway 31

• Athens- merchandise, $110, May 30, 500 block US Hwy 72

