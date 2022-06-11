County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday.
• Krishaun Clemons, Athens, first-degree criminal trespass- enter/remains in/on
• Tabitha Gilbert, 14000 block Norfleet Drive, Athens, third-degree domestic violence- harassment
• Justice Hamm, County Road 111, Killen, public intoxication- appears in public place
• Dakota Jefferson, 15000 block Tyler Mill Drive, Athens, first-degree possession of marijuana
• Tywan Jones, 20000 block Levert Avenue, Athens, second-degree possession of marijuana
• Cadarius Long, 24000 block Garrett Road, Belle Mina, three counts converted statute
• Sandra Pepper, 15000 block Sanderson Lane, Athens, illegal possession of prescription drugs, possession of controlled substance, driving under the influence (alcohol)
• Summer Pylant, 14000 block Blackburn Road, Athens, two counts third-degree forgery- other objects, two counts first-degree criminal possession of forged instrument, contempt of court- failing to appear traffic, bail jumping- failure to appear/bail
• Jesse Baker, Walker Bird Road, Owens Cross Roads, possession of controlled substance
• Jamal Gilbert, 2100 block Stanford Street, Athens, second-degree possession of marijuana
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.
• Athens - 4X12 utility trailer, $1,500, June 6-7, 17000 block Ennis Road
• Athens - catalytic converter, $3,000, April 1- June 8, 14000 block Mooresville Road
• Elkmont- medications, US currency, $200, June 8, 23000 block Porter Road
• Athens - 2009 silver Toyota Highlander, $10,000, June 8-9, 13000 block New Cut Road
• Harvest - 2022 blue Kawasaki Ninja 400, $7,900, June 9-10, 28000 block Chasebrook Drive
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday.
• Summer Breanne Pylant, 28, failure to appear- third-degree criminal trespass
• Patrick Lee Bone, 39, giving false identification to law enforcement officer, reckless endangerment, attempting to elude a police officer
• Taylor Noel Jones, 25, fourth-degree theft of property
• Jerry Dewayne Long, 44, failure to appear- run red light, failure to appear- drive while suspended, possession of a controlled substance
• Cortney Terrell Johnson, 45, failure to appear- eight counts fourth-degree theft of property
• John Joseph Sprain, 38, failure to appear- fourth-degree theft of property
• Jamichael Al’Markus Bell, 24, second-degree assault
• Nathan Craig Adams, 36, theft of property
• Autumn Noelle Beadle, 29, DUI, failure to appear- operating vehicle without insurance
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.
• Athens - Glock 23, Dodge Ram, $600, Fyne Drive
• Athens- Chevrolet Silverado, wallet containing cash and cards, Maree Drive
• Athens - gasoline, $67.02, 1800 block Browns Ferry Street
• Athens - credit and debit cards, 1200 block US Hwy 72
