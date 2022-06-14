County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Saturday-Monday.
• Joseph Barnes, 28000 block Barnes Road, Ardmore, driving while license suspended/revoked
• Kristie Bates, Henderson Road, Ardmore, Tenn., possession of controlled substance
• Morris Curry Jr., 26000 block Pettusville Road, Elkmont, first- degree possession of drug paraphernalia
• Michael Eckstein, 500 block 7th Ave., Athens, attempt to elude by motor vehicle, second-degree assault — aggravated assault — police officer, reckless endangerment — unfounded
• Isaiah Hargrove, 29000 block Pulaski Pike, Ardmore, third-degree criminal mischief
• Justin Lewter, 23000 block Mooresville Road, Athens, harassment — harassment/intimidation
• Gerald Pearce, Athens, first-degree theft- motor-vehicle — unfounded
• Jennifer Britten, 500 block East Lane, Shelbyville, Tenn., converted statute
• Kenny Haggermaker, 1200 block 11th Ave SE., Decatur, converted statute
• Allaina Nielsen — Lawrence, 24000 block Sweet Springs Road, Elkmont, driving under the influence (alcohol), reckless driving — unfounded
• John Tatum, 14000 block Brownsferry Road, Athens, public intoxication — appears in public place
• Morgan Collier, 200 block Cook Road, Ardmore, open container — alcohol in vehicle, driving under the influence (alcohol), failure/refusal to display insurance, fail stop sign
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.
• Elkmont- car tag, June 1-7, 15000 block Cannon Road
• Athens- 2003 blue Honda Odyssey, $500, June 8, 200 block Washington Street
• Athens- US currency, black utility trailer, $3,400, June 8, 1200 block Browns Ferry Street
• Ardmore, four catalytic converters, $1,000, June 11, 27000 block Sterling Road
• Elkmont, air condition unit, $950, June 8-12, 24000 block Chapman Hollow Road
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Saturday-Monday.
• John Joseph Sprain, 38, failure to appear — fourth-degree theft of property
• Raymond Michael Shields, 65, failure to appear — public intoxication
• Nathan Craig Adams, 36, theft of property
• Autumn Noelle Beadle, 29, DUI
• Wesley Eugene Pyle, 36, unlawful possession of a controlled substance
• Caleb Gavin Green, 21, unlawful possession of controlled substance, third-degree burglary
• Charles Olen Sutton Jr., 56, failure to appear — driving while suspended
• Juan Carlos Vences Enciso, 47, DUI
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Saturday-Monday.
• Athens — Troy Built, three counterfeit $100 bills, $300, Frazier Street
• Athens — woman’s blouse, $38, 200 block US 31 S
• Athens — miscellaneous merchandise, $25, N. Jefferson Street
• Athens — gray GMC Sierra, Fender Stratocaster, $1,000, Facet Circle
• Athens — Nissan Titan, Beats Solo 3 wireless, Costa sunglasses, $290, Troon Drive
• Athens — Dodge Challenger, Taurus G2C, $280, Diamond Point Drive
• Athens — GMC Yukon, white Chevy 2500, Gucci purse, Smith and Wesson .45, $3,600, Troon Drive
• Athens — backpack leaf blower, lawn mower blades, $479.99, 600 block US 72 W
• Athens — Sig Sauerr MCX 300 Blackout rifle, Android watch, American Eagle 300 Blackout ammunition, Rifleline 300 Blackout rifle ammunition, Aguila 12 gauge minishell shotgun shells, Costa sunglasses, MFT rifle magazine, East Limestone class ring, baggie of methamphetamine, debit card, Beats headphones, Shield Republic bottle opener, Apple Homepod, Timberland boots, FJ Contour golf shoes, hats, golf shoe bag, gift cards, keys, Halo silicon ring, Apple computer charger, Apple laptop computer, Bolle ski goggles, golf glove, $3,316, South Clinton Street
• Athens — miscellaneous items, $200.72, 1000 block US 72
