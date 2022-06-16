County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Wednesday.
• Sabrinah Breslow, 12000 block Juniors Drive, Madison, driving while license suspended/revoked
• Amanda Brooks, 25000 block Elkton Road, Elkmont, third-degree promote prison contraband-other
• Randall Brown Jr., 27000 block Saddle Trail, Toney, possession of controlled substance
• Ted Cain, 500 block Lawson Street, Athens, driving under the influence (alcohol)
• Jacqueline Chambers, 25000 block AL Hwy 251, Toney, possession of controlled substance
• Madison Estes, 1900 block Vanderbelt Circle, Huntsville, unauthorized use of other vehicle- no force
• Christy Harris, 28000 block Boyds Chapel Road, Elkmont, truancy
• Samuel Hoback, 30000 block Veto Road, Elkmont, first-degree promote prison contraband-weapon
• Jerry Long, 18000 block Oakdale Road, Athens, possession of controlled substance
• James Phillips, 20000 block Townsend Ford Road, Athens, driving under the influence (alcohol)
• Gregory Rhett, 13000 block L and M Acres Drive, Athens, attempt to elude by any means, violation of a domestic violence order, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
• Anthony Rose, 18000 block Cross Key Road, Athens, first-degree promote prison contraband- weapon
• Kenneth Vinyard, 24000 block Drawbaugh Road, Athens, possession of controlled substance
• Steven Waldrep, 700 block Cedar lake Road, Decatur, first-degree promote prison contraband- weapon
• Jennifer Wicker, 28000 block Shannon Drive, Ardmore, possession of controlled substance, second-degree promote prison contraband- drugs
• Dezmin Yarbrough, 11000 block Stewart Road, Tanner, driving under the influence (alcohol)
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported no thefts Wednesday.
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported no arrests Wednesday.
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no thefts Wednesday.
