County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday.
• Autumn Beadle, 16000 block Poplar Creek Road, Athens, possession of controlled substance
• Jonathon Parsons, 27000 block Bain Road, Athens, second-degree domestic violence- assault 2- unfounded
• Ricky Yates, 18000 block Tillman Mill Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence- harassment
• Joshua Dean, 1600 Village Lane, Killen, third-degree escape-unfounded, theft by fraudulent leasing- over $500
• Jody Dempsey, 20000 block Bonnie Blue Way, Athens, third-degree domestic violence- assault 3- simple
• April Johnson, 20000 block Bonnie Blue Way, Athens, third-degree domestic violence- harassment
• Alyssa Jones, 18000 block Parker Road, Athens, possession of controlled substance
• Karlee Schaper, 1100 block W 21st Street, Erie, Penn., public intoxication- appears in public place, first degree possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.
• Elkmont- iPhone 11, silver purse, $800, June 15, 20000 block New Garden Road
• Madison- copper wire, $2,000, June 15, 7400 block Greenbrier Road
• Athens- Midea air conditioner, $499, June 15, 13000 block Brownsferry Road
• Elkmont- 2001 white GMC Sierra, $3,000, April 15-June 15, Porter Road
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday.
• Jeremy Germaine Lassie, 38, two counts possession of a forged instrument
• Bettina Deanne Summers, 38, unlawful possession of controlled substance
• Ted Marquis Cain, 44, driving under the influence
• Datarius Devon Crutcher, 31, third-degree domestic violence- harassment
• Carlton Tyrone Clay, 51, third-degree domestic violence, giving false name to officer
• Datarius Devon Crutcher, 31, third-degree domestic violence- harassment
• Tanya Michelle Chambers, 41, third-degree theft of property
• Tyrinn Malik Johnson, 27, failure to appear- drive while suspended
• Michael Lynn May, 53, failure to appear- two counts driving while revoked, two counts operating vehicle without insurance, switched tag
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.
• Athens- gas (drive off), $115, 1200 block US Hwy 72
• Athens- cash, $405.17, 1500 block US 72 E
• Athens- purse with debit, credit, and ID cards containing $100, $200, 1000 block US Hwy 72
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.