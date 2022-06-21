County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Saturday through Monday.
• William Branson, 23000 block Christie Drive, Toney, obstructing justice using a false identity, tampering with physical evidence, two counts possession of controlled substance
• William Clark, 25000 block Sand Springs Road, Athens, two counts third-degree burglary- residence-force, three counts first-degree receiving stolen property- buying/receiving, possession of burglars tools, first-degree criminal mischief, third-degree burglary- bank type business- force, distribution of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, possession of a pistol by a violent felon, second-degree burglary - residence- force
• Shannon Cochran, 26000 block Nick Davis Road, Athens, distribution of a controlled substance
• James Echols, 800 block Horton Street, Athens, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance, drug trafficking
• Justin Hardaway, 26000 block Red Hill Hollow Road, Elkmont, third-degree robbery
• Isaiah Hargrove, 29000 block Pulaski Pike, Ardmore, third-degree escape
• Jason Kimbrough, 14000 block US Highway 72, Athens, domestic violence- strangulation
• Tyler Love, 29000 block Nick Davis Road, Harvest, distribution of controlled substance, possession of burglars tools, first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree hindering prosecution- hindering, second-degree burglary- residence- force, two counts third-degree burglary- residence- force, first-degree receiving stolen property- possessing
• Steven McKelvey, 1400 block Tower Street, Athens, first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more
• David McKinney, 22000 block Looney Road, Athens, destruction of property by prisoner
• Audy Parcus, 100 block Pinewood Drive, Langston, Ala., first-degree theft- $2,500 or more
• Marcus Powers, 21000 block Nelson Road, Elkmont, steal/destroy/demolish any crops- more
• Jackson Ramos-Vicente, 19000 block Edgewood Road, Athens, destruction of property by prisoner
• Jonathan Rice, 100 block Ash Street, Athens, drug trafficking
• Bradley Rouse, 17000 block Elk Estates, Athens, steal/destroy/demolish any crops- more
• Jordana Thomas, 200 block Bayless Drive, Pulaski, Tenn., public intoxication- appears in public place, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
• Donald Whitt, 28000 block Boyds Chapel Road, Elkmont, driving while license suspended/revoked, switched tag, operating vehicle without insurance
• Johnny Clem, 28000 block Oak Grove Road, Ardmore, possession of controlled substance, drug trafficking, possession of a concealed weapon without a permit
• Jessi Ish, 24000 block Cotton Belt Road, Elkmont, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, fourth-degree receiving stolen property, possession of controlled substance
• Courtney Johnson, 100 block Ash Street, Athens, first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more
• Carl Lucas, 18000 block Oakdale Road, Athens, two counts identity theft, eight counts possession of forgery device/tools, trafficking in stolen identities, two counts first-degree theft- theft- miscellaneous- $2,500 or more
• Garcia Luna-Andres, Washington Street, Athens, driving under the influence (alcohol)
• Clint Potts, 2100 block Lindsay Lane, Athens, public intoxication- appears in public place
• Anthony Rose, 18000 block Cross Key Road, Athens, sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years, first-degree rape-force
• Joshua Shelton, 22000 block Shelton Lane, Athens, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts possession of controlled substance
Devyn Strickland, 5000 block Old National Hwy, Atlanta, third-degree criminal trespass- domestic violence
• Justin Tatum, 14000 block Bell Road, Athens, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence, possession of controlled substance, drug trafficking
• Jeremy Tucker, 17000 block Pamela Drive, Athens, second- degree assault, possession of controlled substance
• Rodney Watkins, 1100 block Bristol Street, Athens, possession of controlled susbtance
• Wilson Xiomar Aria-Maldonaldo, 6200 block Jane Road, Atlanta, public intoxication- appears in public place
• Marvin Cocheres- Hernandez- 6200 block Jane Road, public intoxication- appears in public place
• Elvin Dominguez- Bardles, 600 block Blue Bonnet Court, La Place, La., public intoxication- appears in public place
• Jesus Fernel Domingues-Sorto, 6200 block Jane Road, Atlanta, public intoxication- appears in public place
• Deivin Florez-Canales, 6200 block Jane Road, Atlanta, public intoxication- appears in public place
• Santos-Ismael Florez-Caseres, 6200 block Jane Road, Atlanta, public intoxication- appears in public place
• Brian Peak, 1000 block Dripping Springs Road, Cullman, possession of controlled substance
• Brian Rynders, 1700 block Edwards Street, Athens, driving under the influence (alcohol)
• Caden Shoulders, 400 block Stacey Lane, Rogersville, harassing communications
• Christopher Tucker, 21000 block Tillman Mill Road, Elkmont, public intoxication- appears in public place
• Chesley Whitsett, Gillespie Lane, Five Points, Tenn., third-degree burglary- non-residence- force
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported no thefts Saturday through Monday.
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Saturday through Monday.
• Kathryn Massey Hightower, 40, fourth degree theft of property
• Susan Key Gilbert, 44, driving under the influence, failure to appear- theft by deception
• Maria Torres Gonzalez, 45, failure to appear- driving while revoked
• James Newell Pugh Jr., failure to appear- two counts driving while revoked, no proof insurance
• Beatry L. Love, 39, unlawful possession of controlled substance, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana
• Douglas Leon Green, 57, unlawful possession of controlled substance
• Garcia Luna Andres, 33, driving under the influence
• Cody Dale McMahan, 29, third-degree domestic violence- harassment
• Courtney Paton Gray, 39, driving under the influence
• Jacob Alec Pylant, 31, driving while revoked, failure to register vehicle
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Saturday through Monday.
• Athens- 1200 block Audubon Lane, money, $381.02
• Athens- 1000 block US Hwy 72, merchandise, $209.96
