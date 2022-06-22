County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests
Tuesday.
• Robert Moyle, 12000 block Lawngate Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence- harassment
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported no thefts Saturday-Tuesday.
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests
Tuesday.
• Dantarius S. Merckerson, 28, first-degree theft of property, unlawful possession of controlled substance
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts
Tuesday.
• Athens — license plate, $20, 400 block Sanders Street
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.