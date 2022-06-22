Arrest Reports
County Arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests

Tuesday.

• Robert Moyle, 12000 block Lawngate Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence- harassment

County Thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported no thefts Saturday-Tuesday.

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests

Tuesday.

• Dantarius S. Merckerson, 28, first-degree theft of property, unlawful possession of controlled substance

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts

Tuesday.

• Athens — license plate, $20, 400 block Sanders Street

