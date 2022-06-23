County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Wednesday.
• Autumn Beadle, 16000 block Poplar Creek Road, Athens, chemical endangerment- child abuse
• Jennifer Black, 1400 block 7th Avenue, Athens, converted statute
• Kaine Chamberlin, 600 block Liberty Hill Road, Minor Hill, Tenn., driving while license suspended
• Steven Gandy, 20000 block Pine Ridge Road, Elkmont, possession of controlled substance
• Darrell Green, 800 block Jason Circle, Del Rio, Tex., non-support- child
• Ashley Hayslett, 21000 block Lovell Lane, Elkmont, two counts tinted windows, two counts operating vehicle without insurance, not in possession drivers license
• Johnny Jordan, 3700 block 7th Avenue SW, Huntsville, first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more
• Kevin Kali, 3800 block Squaw Valley, Huntsville, non-support- child
• Sarena Lovvorn, 1400 block Grover Drive, Athens, third-degree domestic violence
• Dylan Schnakenberg, 14000 block Crest Way, Athens, third-degree burglary- residence- force, steal/destroy/demolish any crops, first-degree assault- aggravated assault- non-family
• Gabriel Smith-Barr, 19000 block Airfield Street, Athens, third-degree domestic violence- menacing-knife
• Susan Stubbs, 14000 block Zehner Road, Athens, second-degree criminal possession of forged instrument, third-degree theft- miscellaneous- $500 to $1,499
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported no thefts Wednesday.
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Wednesday.
• William Damien Thomas, 40, bond revocation- third-degree domestic violence- harassment
• Jeremy Dale Adams, 40, unlawful possession of controlled substance
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Wednesday.
• Athens- purse, debit card, $100, 1400 block US 31 N
• Athens- purse, $100, 1400 block US 31 N
