Arrest Reports
STOCK PHOTO

County Arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Wednesday.

• Autumn Beadle, 16000 block Poplar Creek Road, Athens, chemical endangerment- child abuse

• Jennifer Black, 1400 block 7th Avenue, Athens, converted statute

• Kaine Chamberlin, 600 block Liberty Hill Road, Minor Hill, Tenn., driving while license suspended

• Steven Gandy, 20000 block Pine Ridge Road, Elkmont, possession of controlled substance

• Darrell Green, 800 block Jason Circle, Del Rio, Tex., non-support- child

• Ashley Hayslett, 21000 block Lovell Lane, Elkmont, two counts tinted windows, two counts operating vehicle without insurance, not in possession drivers license

• Johnny Jordan, 3700 block 7th Avenue SW, Huntsville, first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more

• Kevin Kali, 3800 block Squaw Valley, Huntsville, non-support- child

• Sarena Lovvorn, 1400 block Grover Drive, Athens, third-degree domestic violence

• Dylan Schnakenberg, 14000 block Crest Way, Athens, third-degree burglary- residence- force, steal/destroy/demolish any crops, first-degree assault- aggravated assault- non-family

• Gabriel Smith-Barr, 19000 block Airfield Street, Athens, third-degree domestic violence- menacing-knife

• Susan Stubbs, 14000 block Zehner Road, Athens, second-degree criminal possession of forged instrument, third-degree theft- miscellaneous- $500 to $1,499

County Thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported no thefts Wednesday.

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Wednesday.

• William Damien Thomas, 40, bond revocation- third-degree domestic violence- harassment

• Jeremy Dale Adams, 40, unlawful possession of controlled substance

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Wednesday.

• Athens- purse, debit card, $100, 1400 block US 31 N

• Athens- purse, $100, 1400 block US 31 N

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you