County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday.
• Jeremy Adams, Athens, fourth degree theft- miscellaneous theft- less than $500
• Christopher Bright, 500 block Hermitage Wood Drive, Huntsville, possession of controlled substance
• David Brown, 20000 block Friendship Way, Athens, driving while license suspended/revoked
• Ciprian Pena, 14000 block Grubbs Road, Athens, third-degree theft of lost property- $500 to $1499
• Bailey Smith, 15000 block Cannon Road, Elkmont, speeding, driving under the influence (alcohol)
• Kevin Vicete-Sontay, 1700 block W Elm Street, Athens, public intoxication- appears in public place
• Sheldon Hobbs, 700 block Westview Avenue, Athens, distribution of a controlled substance
• Charles Howard, 600 block Horton Street, Athens, three counts non-support- child
• Alyssa Jones, 18000 block Parker Road, Athens, drug trafficking
• Denise Maynor, 200 block Van Voast Ave., Bellevue, Ky, driving under the influence (alcohol)
• Gregory Rhett, 13000 block Land M Acres, Athens, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts on Thursday and Friday.
• Athens- 2007 black Buick Lacrosse, $5,000, June 1-22, 14000 block Bledsoe Road
• Ardmore- four catalytic converters, $6,000, June 1-22, 28000 block Hwy 53
• Madison- blanket, plastic clothes hangers, $35, 29000 block Hwy 72
• Elkmont- Samsung TV, Samsung Galaxy cell phone, immigration card, passport, $600, 25000 block Oak Grove Road
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday.
• Matthew Christopher Boggs, 26, failure to appear- second-degree possession of marijuana
• Darrell Dexter Green, 48, third-degree domestic violence- harassment
• Austin Trey Powers, 25, fourth-degree theft of property
• Christopher O’Bryan Bright, 34, possession of controlled substance
• Jamie Rebecca Larsen, 40, failure to appear- driving while license suspended, unlawful possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
• Charles Tarran Howard, 36, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
• Samantha Jo Tucker, 33, third-degree unlawful possession of forged instrument
• Naiquan Detrel Galloway, 22, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.
• Athens- money, $8,000, 1400 block Elm Street
• Athens- wallet and contents, $15, 1000 block US Hwy 72
• Athens- alcohol bottle, $5.99, 1200 block US 72
• Athens- cell phone, $100, 1400 block Elm Street
