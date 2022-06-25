Arrest Reports
County Arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday.

• Jeremy Adams, Athens, fourth degree theft- miscellaneous theft- less than $500

• Christopher Bright, 500 block Hermitage Wood Drive, Huntsville, possession of controlled substance

• David Brown, 20000 block Friendship Way, Athens, driving while license suspended/revoked

• Ciprian Pena, 14000 block Grubbs Road, Athens, third-degree theft of lost property- $500 to $1499

• Bailey Smith, 15000 block Cannon Road, Elkmont, speeding, driving under the influence (alcohol)

• Kevin Vicete-Sontay, 1700 block W Elm Street, Athens, public intoxication- appears in public place

• Sheldon Hobbs, 700 block Westview Avenue, Athens, distribution of a controlled substance

• Charles Howard, 600 block Horton Street, Athens, three counts non-support- child

• Alyssa Jones, 18000 block Parker Road, Athens, drug trafficking

• Denise Maynor, 200 block Van Voast Ave., Bellevue, Ky, driving under the influence (alcohol)

• Gregory Rhett, 13000 block Land M Acres, Athens, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance

County Thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts on Thursday and Friday.

• Athens- 2007 black Buick Lacrosse, $5,000, June 1-22, 14000 block Bledsoe Road

• Ardmore- four catalytic converters, $6,000, June 1-22, 28000 block Hwy 53

• Madison- blanket, plastic clothes hangers, $35, 29000 block Hwy 72

• Elkmont- Samsung TV, Samsung Galaxy cell phone, immigration card, passport, $600, 25000 block Oak Grove Road

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday.

• Matthew Christopher Boggs, 26, failure to appear- second-degree possession of marijuana

• Darrell Dexter Green, 48, third-degree domestic violence- harassment

• Austin Trey Powers, 25, fourth-degree theft of property

• Christopher O’Bryan Bright, 34, possession of controlled substance

• Jamie Rebecca Larsen, 40, failure to appear- driving while license suspended, unlawful possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

• Charles Tarran Howard, 36, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

• Samantha Jo Tucker, 33, third-degree unlawful possession of forged instrument

• Naiquan Detrel Galloway, 22, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.

• Athens- money, $8,000, 1400 block Elm Street

• Athens- wallet and contents, $15, 1000 block US Hwy 72

• Athens- alcohol bottle, $5.99, 1200 block US 72

• Athens- cell phone, $100, 1400 block Elm Street

