County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Saturday- Monday.
• Ronnie Borgenicht, 1200 block Donna Avenue SE, Decatur, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
• Britney Carwile, 12000 block Pulaski Pike, Toney, two counts possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
• Christy Hargrove, 31000 block Ardmore Ridge Road, Ardmore, Tenn., possession of controlled substance
• Paul Hines, 19000 block George Washington Street, Tanner, drug trafficking
• Sacha Johnson, 200 block Melody Circle, Harvest, falsely reporting incident
• Keith Leighton, 2400 block Viking Drive, Jasper, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance, attempt to elude by any means
• Morgan Ponder, 100 block Cedar Street, Decatur, possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
• Ricky Bruffett, 14000 block Grubbs Road, Athens, giving false identification to law
• Donny Goode, 900 block Beaty Street, Athens, three counts negotiating worthless negotiable instrument
• Tyra Griffin, 800 block Petro Drive, Tooele, Utah, driving under the influence (alcohol)
• Robert Joines, 900 block Meridianville Bottom, Meridianville, third-degree burglary- residence- force
• Jonathan Dugger, 16000 block Witty Mill Road, public intoxication- appears in public place, attempt to elude by any means
• Latosha McLeod, 22000 block Hood Street, Athens, ten counts negotiating worthless negotiable instrument, second-degree forgery- checks
• Miguel Ramos Jr., 1300 block Houston Street, Athens, driving under the influence (alcohol)
• Mary Ward, 800 block Barnett Road, Minor Hill, Tenn., third-degree burglary- non-residence
• Dustin Wnuk, 800 block Barnett Road, Minor Hill, Tenn., third-degree burglary- non- residence
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Saturday- Monday.
• Athens- 9mm Ruger ECAS pistol, $600, 12000 block McCormack Road
• Athens- 2014 black Sion FR-S, $19,590, I65 at mm351
• Athens- Frigidaire refrigerator, $899, 18000 block Hwy 99
• Athens- car tag, $250, 22000 block Pine Road
• Athens- jewelry, $2,300, 17000 block Fairway Drive
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Saturday- Monday.
• Calvin Levett Jacobs, 54, failure to appear- fourth-degree theft of property
• Shalonda Kay Vaughn, 42, theft of property
• Naquan Detrel Galloway, 22, unlawful possession of marijuana
• Jimmy Harrison Smith, 43, failure to appear- drive suspended
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Saturday- Monday.
• Athens- cash, $209, 700 block West Market Street
• Athens- US currency, $75, 1000 block US 31 South
