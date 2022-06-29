County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Tuesday.
• Stanley Colwell, Ford Hampton Road, Elkmont, leaving the scene of an accident- with injury
• Chad Earp, 100 block Ash Court, Decatur, second-degree promote prison contraband- drugs
• Felipe Garcia, 13000 block Blackburn Road, Athens, non-support- child
• Robert Joines, 900 block Meridianville Bottom, Meridianville, first-degree theft- auto theft
• Kaneisha Lane, 500 block Elkton Street, Athens, third-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $500 to $1499, non-support- child
• Adam Link, 900 block County Road 281, Cullman, drug-trafficking
• Isaac McLin, 12000 block block Lukers Way, Athens, conspiracy to commit a controlled, third-degree theft of lost property- $500 to $1499, drug trafficking
• Chucky Willard, 28000 block Harvest Road, Toney, two counts possession of controlled substance
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Tuesday.
• Elkmont- 2001 blue Harley Davidson, $15,000, 27000 block Miller Lane
• Athens- US currency, $6, 21000 block Hwy 99
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday.
• Eric Michael Luttrell, 29, failure to appear- third-degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal trespass
• Steven Letroy McCurley, 40, theft of property
• Quincy Delanol Gaines, 43, first-degree assault
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no thefts Tuesday.
