Arrest Reports
County Arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Tuesday.

• Stanley Colwell, Ford Hampton Road, Elkmont, leaving the scene of an accident- with injury

• Chad Earp, 100 block Ash Court, Decatur, second-degree promote prison contraband- drugs

• Felipe Garcia, 13000 block Blackburn Road, Athens, non-support- child

• Robert Joines, 900 block Meridianville Bottom, Meridianville, first-degree theft- auto theft

• Kaneisha Lane, 500 block Elkton Street, Athens, third-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $500 to $1499, non-support- child

• Adam Link, 900 block County Road 281, Cullman, drug-trafficking

• Isaac McLin, 12000 block block Lukers Way, Athens, conspiracy to commit a controlled, third-degree theft of lost property- $500 to $1499, drug trafficking

• Chucky Willard, 28000 block Harvest Road, Toney, two counts possession of controlled substance

County Thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Tuesday.

• Elkmont- 2001 blue Harley Davidson, $15,000, 27000 block Miller Lane

• Athens- US currency, $6, 21000 block Hwy 99

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday.

• Eric Michael Luttrell, 29, failure to appear- third-degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal trespass

• Steven Letroy McCurley, 40, theft of property

• Quincy Delanol Gaines, 43, first-degree assault

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported no thefts Tuesday.

