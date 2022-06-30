Arrest Reports
County Arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Wednesday.

• Cameron Ashworth, Athens, SORNA violation, failure of adult sex offender to register with law enforcement

• Lisa Fretwell, 1600 block Underwood Mt. Road, Tuscumbia, second-degree escape, manslaughter

• Emily Higginbotham, 100 Sharp Ford Road, Somerville, Ala., possession of controlled substance

• Teddy Johnson, 1800 block O’Rorke Lane, Decatur, first-degree criminal trespass, two counts third-degree domestic violence- harassment

• Amanda Malone, 1200 block Plainview Circle, Athens, attempt to elude by any means, possession of controlled substance

• Jerry Thompson, 27000 block Newby Road, Athens, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance

• Trevin Troupe, 21000 block Piney Chapel Road, Athens, two counts first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2500 or more

• Amber Wallace, 17000 block Matthew Way, Athens, chemical endangerment- child abuse

County Thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported no thefts Wednesday.

City Arrests

The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Wednesday.

• James Daniel Tucker, 48, fourth-degree theft- probation revocation

• Jesse Lee Meadows, 39, failure to appear- fourth-degree theft of property

• Shelby N. Smith, 44, first-degree receiving stolen property, giving false identification to law enforcement officer

• Preston Henry MacFarland, 37, driving under the influence

City Thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Wednesday.

• Athens, money, $500, 900 block 5th Avenue

