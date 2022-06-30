County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Wednesday.
• Cameron Ashworth, Athens, SORNA violation, failure of adult sex offender to register with law enforcement
• Lisa Fretwell, 1600 block Underwood Mt. Road, Tuscumbia, second-degree escape, manslaughter
• Emily Higginbotham, 100 Sharp Ford Road, Somerville, Ala., possession of controlled substance
• Teddy Johnson, 1800 block O’Rorke Lane, Decatur, first-degree criminal trespass, two counts third-degree domestic violence- harassment
• Amanda Malone, 1200 block Plainview Circle, Athens, attempt to elude by any means, possession of controlled substance
• Jerry Thompson, 27000 block Newby Road, Athens, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance
• Trevin Troupe, 21000 block Piney Chapel Road, Athens, two counts first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2500 or more
• Amber Wallace, 17000 block Matthew Way, Athens, chemical endangerment- child abuse
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported no thefts Wednesday.
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Wednesday.
• James Daniel Tucker, 48, fourth-degree theft- probation revocation
• Jesse Lee Meadows, 39, failure to appear- fourth-degree theft of property
• Shelby N. Smith, 44, first-degree receiving stolen property, giving false identification to law enforcement officer
• Preston Henry MacFarland, 37, driving under the influence
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Wednesday.
• Athens, money, $500, 900 block 5th Avenue
