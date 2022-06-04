County Arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday.
• Barron Dorroh, 14000 block Seven Mile Post Road, Athens, non support- child
• Caleb Green, 700 block Lucas Street, Athens, driving while license suspended/revoked
• Jason Heddy, 300 block Old Overton Drive, Madison, contempt of court
• Charles Sutton, 14000 block Seven Mile Post Road, Athens, harassing communications
• Kenneth Bozeman, 22000 Stratford Way, Athens, driving under the influence (alcohol)
• Jonathan Gregory, 1000 block Bobo Section Road, Hazel Green, first-degree theft- miscellaneous theft- $2,500 or more
• Donald Jarrett III, 7200 block Highway 26, Lacey Springs, fourth-degree theft- miscellaneos theft- less than $500
• Kyle Jones, 27000 block Trotters Lane, Athens, public intoxication- appears in public place
• Justin Lewter, 230000 block Mooresville Road, Athens, first-degree arson- residence
• Daniel Vickers Jr., 25000 block Hays Mill Road, Elkmont, driving under the influence (alcohol)
• Blake Wallace, 700 block Windover Road, Florence, third-degree burglary- non-residence- force, first- degree possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance
County Thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.
• Madison- US currency, $1,500, May 26, 12000 block Copperfield Lane
• Athens- 16 ft. trailer, $2,000, May 20, 12000 block Ripley Road
• Athens- push mower, two garden hoses, two shepherd hooks.two ceramic pots, $600, May 31- June 1, 25000 block Jamie Lane
• Athens-2002 silver Dodge Dakota, $1,000, May 29, 21000 block Piney Chapel Road
• Athens- 2007 black Lonewolf utility trailer, $5,000, June 2, 21000 block Pinebrook Drive
• Elkmont- jewelry, $1,000, May 26-30, 21000 block Hwy 127
• Athens- US currency, $550, June 1, 14000 block Blackburn Road
City Arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday.
• Bose Heard, 67, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest
• Roy Lee Dawson, 78, resisting arrest
• Nicholas Kyle Walker, 28, public intoxication
• Danny Gerald Jackson, 68, fourth-degree theft of property
• Caleb Andrew Pack, 18, menacing
City Thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday.
• Athens- US currency, $151, June 1, 25000 block US Hwy 72
• Athens- miscellaneous groceries, $30.64, 1000 block US Hwy 72
• Athens- white Mazda 3, Smith& Wesson .380 auto, $270, 500 block Elkton Street
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.